The Confederation of Africa Football has provided a new update on the Africa Cup of Nations as this year's edition kicks off on Sunday, December 21, 2025.

The 2025 edition of the African highest ranked football competition will take place in Morocco with South Africa participating in the tournament while being rated among the favourites to win it alongside some other top countries.

Bafana Bafana are placed in Group B alongside seven-time champions Egypt and two other good sides, and would play their first game in the competition on Monday, December 22, 2025.

CAF makes big announcement about AFCON

CAF have confirmed a major shift in the continental calendar, revealing that the Africa Cup of Nations will move to a four-year cycle from 2027, alongside the introduction of an annual African Nations League starting in 2028.

CAF president Patrice Motsepe confirmed the latest information while addressing the media during an Executive Committee meeting held in Rabat, Morocco, on Saturday, December 20, 2025.

The African Nations League is scheduled to be staged between September and November, spanning three months.

The new update on the Africa Cup of Nations annonced by the CAF president sparked mixed reactions from football fans on social media.

The four years gap is good... Hunger will pile up

Motsepe is a good leader beyond any doubt

Don’t really agree with this change. AFCON is about celebrating our African football and making it a 4 year cycle will break so many things, also we need to also expose our upcoming African talents to the world

As Egypt has 9 Afcons it will 150 years for a certain county to equal Egypt 😁

So we gonna match everything that's done by Europe but we forget the logistical nightmare it is to travel in Africa?

African Nations League???so now we copying Europe for everything 😩 4 years apart for AFCON is a good idea,now the comp will feel even more important.✌🏾

Looks good on paper but we're about to experience an unimaginable player fatigue/injuries, especially with this annual Africa Nations League, worse if a country participates in World Cup, AFCON and Africa Nations League, plus qualifying rounds 😭

