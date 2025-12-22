The digital community was left in shock after leaked footage from Junior King’s open-casket viewing began circulating online, sparking widespread outrage over the lack of privacy

While family and devoted fans gathered to bid a final goodbye to the rapper and TikTok star, the atmosphere of the service was widely labelled as "bizarre" and "unsettling" by those watching online

Social media users levelled sharp criticism against the decision to allow a public viewing, with many arguing that such a sensitive moment should have been reserved for a private family setting

The tragic passing of rapper and TikTok sensation Junior King has taken a controversial turn as a leaked video of his final viewing ignited a fierce online debate.

What was meant to be a moment of peace for Junior King’s loved ones has instead become the centre of a social media firestorm, following the leaked footage from the late star’s open-casket service.

The 29-year-old star died on 11 December 2025 in a head-on collision on the N1 near Verkeerdevlei, Free State. He was travelling with his two children, who were injured but recovered.

On 21 December, MDNnewss shared footage from the late rapper's funeral service at Father’s House Church in North End, Gqeberha, which captured the body viewing ceremony, where fans and loved ones dressed in dark clothing gathered around his casket to view his body.

A body viewing ceremony is primarily conducted to provide mourners with a sense of psychological closure by offering physical confirmation of the death.

For many, the mind naturally enters a state of denial when a loved one passes away, especially in tragic or sudden circumstances. Seeing the person for the last time may help the brain process the reality of the loss so the grieving process can truly begin.

Previously, Briefly News shared a video from the rapper's burial, which featured vibrant songs that were labelled inappropriate for the sombre occasion.

The leaked footage from his viewing ignited a firestorm in the comment section, with hundreds of users questioning why such a sensitive ritual was opened to the public eye in the first place.

Watch Junior King's viewing ceremony below.

Social media reacts to Junior King's funeral service

Amid the messages of condolences, a wave of controversy emerged in the comments as people slammed the decision to film and make the viewing service public.

Incognigroooo posted:

"This is sad."

Naki_Nephawe said:

"I feel like things like this should be private and done with just the family, then everyone else comes when the case is closed."

Dineo_Ph wrote:

"Human beings are naturally curious yazi."

mpho_khumalo1 asked:

"Since when is this done in public?"

deputyneighbor was shattered:

"He was still young, so sad. May he RIP."

