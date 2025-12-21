The passing of Junior King left many people distraught, and he was recently laid to rest

Scenes of the late musician's funeral surfaced on social media, and one included a snippet of a song that was played at the sad occasion

Online users discussed the genre of the song that was playing at the event, which is meant to be sombre, sparking a debate

A video showing Junior King's funeral made rounds online on TikTok. The musician passed away in a tragic accident on 11 December 2025, and his burial ceremony gave people their final chance to say goodbye.

Junior King was buried, and his funeral sparked a debate. Image: @juniorking_sa / TikTok

Source: Instagram

Junior King's funeral videos sparked a buzz as people reacted to the music played at the ceremony. A video showing a part of the funeral on 20 December 2025 received more than 30,000 likes.

In a video by @shulinglindoor TikTok viewers got to see a snippet of Junior King's funeral. The rapper's burial ceremony was underway, and his loved ones were adding soil to the casket. In the background, there was a hip-hop song playing loudly over the speakers. Some fans pointed out that it was one of Junior King's songs playing during the ceremony.

Junior King always promoted his brand, Cape Cartel. Image: @cape_cartel_.

Source: Instagram

South Africa split over music at Junior King's funeral

Many people thought that the song that played during Junior King's burial was inappropriate. Others argued that the late rapper would have enjoyed the music choice, and it was done in his memory. Watch the video by @shulinglindoor of the funeral below:

KILL_HAVOC_ said:

"These days y'all becoming lowkey disrespectful at funerals cause how tf you playing this??💀"

R🅰️EEZ💯🎰💸 wondered:

"How tf do you cry when this song is playing 😒 "

Ferro'NaYy Tania Wicomb wrote:

"Everyone commenting about the music being played and that yeah, no one can say that he would've wanted his music to be played at his funeral.... Like y'all completely ignoring the fact that he and his mom had a heartfelt conversation a few days before gs passed, where he basically told her what he would like to have and how he would like to be celebrated when he one day leaves this world behind to conclude."

Ebrahim Meyer wondered:

"Whose idea was this to play this music 👀"

oomrah said:

"Junior was a different guy; he would've chosen that his music be played at his funeral."

ᗩYᗷᗩE 👑 remakred:

"Gospel would’ve been just fine."

kelly🫧 said:

"Just because he was a rapper doesn't mean you should play such stuff."

Paige-raye said:

"Everything about this funeral and memorial service seemed so performative for some reason. His kid will one day watch this back, and instead of having a glimpse into who their dad was, they'll be watching chaos."

uthandeka. questioned:

"Is this a party or a funeral 😂"

🥷🫧 added"

"But the song guys."

ms sunflower said:

"That's HIS SONGS, ofc they gon play it. If the family has no problem, WHY DO YOU CARE? Your opinion is irrelevant."

chaney911 agreed:

"Everything about his death, his funeral, and the memorial services seems so insincere. I don't know how to explain it. It's just he died, we know we must bury him it's just weird. "

Zachary. ✝️ added:

"If someone must play such kak at my funeral, I will make sure I come back alive to turn it off. 🙏"

Junior King's wife posts his last videos with the family

Briefly News previously reported that talented musician Reece Lane recently honoured her late husband, Junior King, real name Dugulth Ferreira, who died in a head-on collision between a truck and a sedan on Thursday, 11 December 2025.

Lane previously made headlines when she broke her silence following the passing of her talented husband.

The musician shared videos of her late husband and their children on her Instagram account on Sunday, 14 December 2025.

