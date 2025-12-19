DJ Warras' children recently took to the podium and spoke at his memorial service days after the DJ's brutal murder

In a heartbreaking tribute, the DJ's sons and family members were gathered to pay their respects to their father and reflect on their shared memories

The mood on social media was sombre as the online community extended its sympathies to the grieving family

DJ Warras' son spoke at his memorial service. Images: Shady_Lurker

Source: Twitter

In a scene that left an entire nation in tears, the young sons of the late DJ Warras stood bravely before a grieving crowd to deliver a final, heart-wrenching goodbye to their father just days after his life was brutally cut short.

The former Live Amp presenter was shot and killed on Tuesday, 16 December 2025, in Johannesburg, a murder that's left the country reeling.

The devastating reality of his senseless murder was laid bare at his memorial service, where the innocence of his son's voice provided a moving tribute to a man who was a media star to Mzansi but simply "Dad" to them.

His eldest son, Ethan, described his father as a "kind and light-hearted" person whom he looked up to.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"My father was my hero, he's the person I look up to, he's my inspiration, he was my rock and my foundation. My dad's legacy will live through me and my little brothers, and I will do everything in my power to make him proud."

DJ Warras' eldest son, Ethan, shared a heartbreaking tribute to his dad at his memorial service. Image: Shady_Lurker

Source: Twitter

In a striking display of family unity, Ethan stood surrounded by his loved ones in their matching tribute gear, declaring his unwavering hope for justice in his father's murder before making a tearful exit.

His message brought tears not only to those at the service but also to the online community, as fans and peers lamented the brutality of the charismatic DJ's murder.

Watch Ethan's video below.

Social media reacts to DJ Warras' son's speech

Online users were moved to tears by the DJ's son's message. Read some of their messages below.

MakaAziza said:

"We owe these kids as South Africans to do whatever it takes to bring fire to the country until justice is served."

OptimizeMax wrote:

"Tragic. The ANC has failed us."

Bessie Dinake was shattered:

"Ijoo, I'm crying with him. The world we are living in is evil."

Menge wrote:

"The killers must not find peace. Justice for DJ Warras."

Lebo_rr posted:

"We haven’t healed from Kienan Forbes passing, and we are here again."

cthah09 responded:

"Whoever killed Warras, I hope you are happy seeing his kids like this."

The heart-wrenching sight of Warras’ children standing at a podium instead of celebrating the holidays with their father has reignited a fierce national debate on safety and accountability. As social media remains flooded with messages of support and calls for change, the tragedy serves as a grim reminder of the high cost of crime in Mzansi.

Pearl Thusi pays tribute to DJ Warras

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Pearl Thusi's tribute to the late DJ Warras.

The actress-turned-DJ shared a heartbreaking speech dedicated to her late friend and his family, expressing sympathy for their loss.

Source: Briefly News