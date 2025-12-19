A Johannesburg woman filmed her husband pulling off dance moves as a groomsman at a friend's wedding

The woman's husband joined other groomsmen in coordinated Amapiano entrance choreography

South Africans loved his energy and said he understood the assignment better than anyone else in the row

An interracial couple in Johannesburg. Images: @aishaandlife

Source: Instagram

A woman from Johannesburg shared a clip on her TikTok page @aishaandlife showing her husband doing his thing at a friend's wedding. On 18 December 2025, she shared the clip showing the wedding party making their entrance into the reception hall, but instead of a simple walk-in, they came through with full choreography to Amapiano music.

Her husband stood in line with the other groomsmen and bridesmaids, hitting every beat and moving in sync with the group. The energy was infectious, with guests cheering them on as they danced their way into the venue.

The woman captioned the video:

"One thing about my husband, you don't have to ask him twice to dance at his friend's weddings 😂😂 I wish we had an amapiano wedding reception entrance dances back when we got married because he would've gone off!"

She added text to the clip, making it clear it wasn't his first time showing up and showing out. Looking at her other videos, it's obvious her husband has a natural feel for Amapiano and doesn't shy away from the dance floor. She mentioned in the caption that if they'd had this kind of music at their own wedding, he would've killed it even more.

The wedding entrance was a beautiful moment to watch, with all the groomsmen and bridesmaids coordinated and having fun. But according to the comments, her husband stood out for all the right reasons. People noticed he wasn't just going through the motions; he was actually feeling the music and dancing better than most people in the lineup.

Groomsmen dancing at a wedding in Johannesburg. Images: @aishaandlife

Source: TikTok

Mzansi adopts a new brother-in-law

South Africans were all over the comments in TikToker @aishaandlife's clip, claiming him as family.

@lelz pointed out:

"To be honest, he's the only one who can dance in that row 😩😫😩"

@mfo_ka_phuthini claimed him:

"Awu sbali maan, I don't know him, but from today he is my brother-in-law 🥺🥰"

@dindireed praised:

"Ausi telling us she knows how to pick without telling us 😂😂😂"

@jade_de_keijzer loved:

"Love people embracing each other's cultures! We need this in our country! Not divisive leaders but loving citizens!"

@sellwane_lelimo agreed:

"And he aced that dance alone, I'm happy with our brother-in-law."

@erica_ndlovu demanded:

"Marry him again, he deserves it, we deserve a show 🥹❤️Don't ask me who will pay for it 🤣... He killed it, keSana!"

@lebogang_martha_nyak said:

"🤣🤣🤣 He is the groomsman because he understands the assignment."

Watch the TikTok clip below:

More people dancing in SA

Briefly News recently reported on workers at a Kakamas factory who were filmed doing an amazing dance challenge during their shift.

recently reported on workers at a Kakamas factory who were filmed doing an amazing dance challenge during their shift. An actor had social media buzzing when he showed off his dance moves in a video, but the reviews he received from fans weren't all positive.

A South African woman in Sweden got an entire club dancing to SA music, and what the crowd did as she led them through the moves had Mzansi feeling proud.

Source: Briefly News