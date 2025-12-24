A Northern Cape woman shared a video of her father meeting his grandchild for the very first time

The long-distance truck driver showered the baby with kisses and cuddles as soon as he arrived home

Mzansi was touched by the bond and many shared memories of their own grandparents

A woman from the Northern Cape taking selfies. Images: @abbs5296

A heartwarming video of a grandfather meeting his grandchild for the first time has touched thousands of hearts online. The clip was shared by his daughter on her TikTok page @abbs5296. The Northern Cape woman who posts personal content on her TikTok page shared the clip on 22 December 2025, showing the special moment her father, a long-distance truck driver, arrived home to meet his newest family member. The video was posted with the caption:

"Someone cutting onions?"

The footage showed the grandfather's truck parked outside their home as he took his grandchild in his arms for the very first time. His wife and daughter stood beside him as he hugged, kissed and showered the baby with love and affection. The granddad couldn't stop giving the little one kisses and making funny sounds to try to get the baby to laugh. He held the child close as he walked past the fence and into the home, completely taken with his grandchild. Snaps also showed the grandfather kissing the baby's cheeks and hugging the child with his wife standing beside him.

The video went viral and got over 56,000 reactions and hundreds of comments. People shared their thoughts about the special bond between grandparents and grandchildren, with many feeling emotional about their own experiences.

Grandparents and their grandchild. Images: @abbs5296

SA reacts to grandfather's love

Netizens shared their thoughts on the heartwarming video on TikToker @abbs5296's page:

@carom350plussizefashion felt emotional and wrote:

"Yoh😭😭😭 I wish my dad was still here, I know he'd randomly pull up like this. You are blessed, love🥺❤️."

@curious100 noticed something special and explained:

"How he holds the baby is an indication that he was a present dad ♥ God bless your family 🙏."

@mrsd made a funny observation and joked:

"You can now forget shem... That one now belongs to him😭😭🥰"

@suzette_green was touched:

"He only met him, but already loves his grandchild."

@fashion_ess had a funny complaint:

"So these guys never showed any affection to us, they have been saving this kind of love for their grandkids, mxxxm 😹."

@marna_potgieter appreciated the video:

"Thank you for sharing this precious video."

@ntshidy made a bold claim:

"I can't prove it, but grandfathers are the most obsessed with their grandchildren 💞."

@yasidi was reminded of her own grandfather:

"This just reminded me of my grandfather, yoh, unmatched. You're so blessed 🥰🥰O baby akase fresh."

