A Cape Town woman with the TikTok handle @likhona009 warmed hearts across Mzansi when she convinced her grandfather to join her for an outfit check video before church. The high schooler, who usually shares dance videos and church content on TikTok, posted the fun clip on 16 December 2025 with the caption:

"Grandparents should live forever."

In the video, the young woman shows that she's wearing a dress from Shein, points to her woollen sweater and states it was also from Shein. She also showed off her shoes and mentioned her shoes were from Foschini. Her granddad watched her the whole time, paying attention to what she was doing.

Then she turned to him and asked if he could do the same thing. He happily agreed, explaining that he was wearing a suit and his black formal shoes. But what really got people was when he tried to match her energy and vibe, moving just like his granddaughter would. They both laughed. He then told her it's time to head to church, and she agreed before they shared another warm moment, giggling together. She stepped forward to switch off the camera, ending the sweet clip.

The video blew up, getting over 26,000 reactions and hundreds of comments. People couldn't get enough of the grandfather's personality and how willing he was to participate in his granddaughter's content.

The video was touching; you could see how close they are and how much the granddad loves spending time with his granddaughter, even if it means being a bit of fun on camera.

Mzansi loves granddad's energy

People flooded the comments with love on the TikTok user @likhona009's clip:

@a praised:

"The footwork!😂😭❤️"

@groot_a shared:

"When he said 'haa!', I love him 🤍😂"

@shawty got emotional:

"Not seeing this after I just lost mine yesterday 🥹♥️💔"

@onion added:

"This made me miss my late grandfather."

@bo wished:

"I wish I still had mine 🥹🥹We would have been best friends🥹 Girl, you are blessed beyond words ❤️❤️"

@kwanelechili7 agreed:

"Forever and ever and ever, omg. 😭❤"

@richmas loved:

"Aich the pose🔥🔥🔥"

@refiloe_b25 said:

"May you have many beautiful moments with your grandfather 😇"

@skhafthin_kitchen noted:

"He said, 'Now that I've been given the podium, let me use it profitably'😊 that 'haa' in between."

