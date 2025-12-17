A young pupil’s thoughtful surprise for her school transport driver highlighted the deep bond built through years of trust and daily care

The story drew attention to the important role transport drivers play in keeping children safe, especially for working families who rely on them daily

The video resonated with many South Africans who recognised similar figures in their own childhoods and communities

One small gift showed just how big everyday kindness can be, as a young pupil’s thoughtful surprise for her school transport driver revealed the quiet bond built through years of trust, routine, and genuine care.

A heartwarming moment between a school pupil and her trusted uMalume touched many South Africans after a video was shared by @noka0937 on 14 December 2025. The clip showed a young girl surprising her school transport driver with a gift to thank him for safely taking her and other learners to school every day. The gesture was organised with the help of her mother, and the pupil explained that she would be starting high school the following year, meaning she would no longer be using the same transport. She said she would miss him deeply, highlighting how much his care and consistency meant to her and her family.

Beyond the surprise itself, the video highlighted the often-overlooked role that school transport drivers play in children’s daily lives. For many working parents, especially mothers, reliable and safe transport brings peace of mind during busy mornings. The young girl’s gratitude reflected years of trust built through routine, kindness and responsibility. Her uMalume was shown receiving the gift with visible emotion, a reminder that appreciation does not always need to be grand to be meaningful.

Safe school transport appreciation story

User @noka0937‘s video resonated strongly with viewers who recognised similar figures in their own lives. Many related to having a transport driver who became like family over time. The moment felt genuine because it showed a child expressing gratitude without being prompted, making it relatable to parents and caregivers across the country.

Mzansi responded with warmth, applauding the uMalume for creating a safe space for children under his care. Many shared that when girl children feel protected on the road, parents at home also feel at ease. The video became a reminder that everyday acts of care can leave lifelong impressions.

Here’s what Mzansi had to say

Masego wrote:

“Let’s be honest, these Malomes have played a father role to a lot of us. 😂😂”

Tholakele Buthelezi wrote:

“My Malume is now my daughter’s Malume.”

Nkhensani Maswangany wrote:

“Vho Malume plays a fatherly role. My friend cries when she speaks about Malume. He even attends school sports events, knows the kids’ extra activities and reminds the parents.”

zolamakaula15 wrote:

“It’s either parents from the 80s and 90s are great parents, or these kids are amazing people. 🥺❤”

CINDY wrote:

“My Malume is my neighbour, he’s in his 80s now. He’s like a grandfather to me and still treats me like a baby. As a community, we’ve been taking care of him. 🥰 That man raised most of us.”

Lenny_dee travel&transport wrote:

“I hope people will learn from you, my girl. I did this job for more than 20 years, and I don’t remember receiving any gift from abashana for good service. 😎”

Eric_Vilakazi wrote:

“The way I’m such an emotional wreck… if I was a Malume, I would still be crying even today.”

Chihera wrote:

“God bless you, Malume. 🙏 When a girl child feels safe with you, even we as mothers feel at peace. 🙏”

