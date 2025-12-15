A backyard completely covered in bread left South Africans confused before the real reason was revealed

The viral Facebook video highlighted creative farming methods and practical livestock feeding in Mzansi

What started as a shock quickly turned into an eye-opening teaching moment for many Mzansi viewers

Just one backyard clip proved that there’s always more to the story than meets the eye, a simple moment that unfolded layers of surprise, laughter, and unexpected life lessons, leaving viewers rethinking what they thought they knew

The picture on the left showed bread covering the backyard. Image: Amanda Murungi

Source: Facebook

Facebook user Amanda Murungi publicly posted a video on 14 December 2025 that left many viewers confused at first glance. In the clip, the woman was seen laying slices of bread across the ground in her backyard until the space was completely covered. The unusual sight immediately raised questions about what the bread was being used for and why so much of it was spread outside.

As the video continued, it became clear that the bread was not being wasted but used as feed for livestock. The woman practices small-scale farming and repurposes bread to support her animals, showing a creative and resourceful approach to feeding. Using bread as animal feed is something some farmers do to reduce waste and cut costs, especially when sourced in bulk.

Backyard farming bread livestock feed

Amanda Murungi's video spread quickly because of how unexpected the visuals were. Many people initially assumed it was a joke or a stunt before realising the farming angle. The contrast between what viewers expected and the reality made the clip highly shareable. It also resonated with audiences who appreciate unconventional farming methods and content that challenges assumptions.

By the end, viewers expressed mixed emotions ranging from amusement to admiration. While some found the sight humorous, others appreciated the creativity and sustainability behind it. The video ultimately sparked conversation about farming practices, food use and how social media often shows more than meets the eye.

The screenshot from the video captured a woman placing slices of bread on the floor. Image: Amanda Murungi

Source: Facebook

Here’s what Mzansi had to say

Mhlengi Gumede wrote:

“Wow, a bread walkway, nice. Send a location, my sister. I have cheese, polony, tomato and lettuce. We can transform that into a sandwich walkway.”

Lesego St. Louis wrote:

“I got so bored I decided to do a bread walkway.” This isn’t about boredom or content. Some broer isn’t viciously laying down the pipe.”

Nokuphila Noksier Wasemakudeni wrote:

“I know a man who was a ritualist; every morning, he covered his yard with raw rice. It started with one bag and ended up being ten bags a day. He later died, and all his cars and houses burned in a mysterious fire.”

Joyce Petronella Kruger wrote:

“Not this one trying to sound like Nara Smith.”

Malcolm Nkandu wrote:

“This is called rage bait. Well, it’s working, because why?”

Zoe Peace wrote:

“I love your content, but why did you cover your yard with bread when people are hungry out there?”

Phillip Bopape wrote:

“Quick way to dry them. I use bread like this for feeding my dogs, they love it crunchy.”

Lebo Matukane wrote:

“The comment section is fuming over what she should’ve done with the bread.”

Check out the Facebook video below:

3 Other Briefly News stories about farms

Source: Briefly News