A married couple shared a viral video detailing the four essential things aspiring farmers must investigate before purchasing a farm, from price trends to climate risks

The highly informative clip was shared on Instagram, attracting massive views and praise for the couple’s practical and wholesome advice

Social media users were grateful for the candid market warnings, with many shocked to learn that renting a farm before buying is a viable option

The decision of a local farming couple to share their candid wisdom on property investment became a major resource for aspiring South African entrepreneurs.

The informative video was shared by the couple Cate and Ntokozo on their Instagram account @catenonto, providing essential tips for avoiding costly mistakes when buying agricultural land, impressing hundreds of viewers.

Sitting together in their car, the couple advised people to start their search on platforms such as Property24 or private farm listings. The first crucial point was price trend analysis: if many farms are listed for sale at unusually low prices, that signals a major red flag, suggesting that current owners might be abandoning the area due to unforeseen problems.

What you need to know before buying a farm

Their second red flag involves crime and security, as pointed out by Instagram user @catenonto. They advised searching the area of interest on YouTube or news platforms, stating that frequent coverage of crime indicates another serious risk to be avoided. The third major point was climate research: advising buyers to consult the South African Weather Services to predict extreme weather conditions likely to occur there. They stressed that this determines the viability of livestock and crops, as well as the necessary infrastructure.

They jokingly asked, "Without water, what are you even doing?" emphasising the essential and non-negotiable need for water access. The couple’s final point was a strong caution against trusting the initial appearance of a farm. They advised buyers to visit the farm, but before going inside and being dazzled by the agent, they should drive around the area.

They suggested checking the neighbours' livestock and security measures, adding that if all neighbours have large electric fences but no visible animals, that’s another critical red flag. As a bonus, the kind couple suggested that potential buyers rent a farm in the area first, noting that living there for a while informs one better than any short visit.

Mzansi loves farming content

The clip garnered 42K likes and over 400 comments from social media users who appreciated the content and thanked the couple for sharing. Many viewers called the duo helpful, saying their video was wholesome. Some shared that owning a farm has always been their dream, noting that the video fuelled that passion more. Others were shocked to learn there were farms for rental and joined those who appreciated the information.

User @ourkindafamily said:

"The renting is really a good one, even for trying out the homesteading or farming lifestyle if it's not something you're doing yet. Before we found a plot for rent, I didn't even realise it was a possible thing, but it has really been helpful to get a taste of what life will look like without the big commitment 👍🏾."

User @prins_thefilmmaker added:

"I’m not into couple content, but this was extremely wholesome and informative 🤝🏽❤️🔥."

User @ethan_charles_davids shared

"Owning a farm has always been my dream. This helps a lot, thank you so much ❤️."

User @dmakhubu commented:

"Never get discouraged. There are a number of us who continue to go through ur site in search of tips and guidance. I'm months away from my last day of corporate work, moving to my grandparents' farm. The plan is to homestead."

User @rabie_m asked:

"Can you rent a farm?"

User @enhlemshengu_bb said:

"Absolutely saving this! Yilona iphupho lam, lolu'lwazi luzong'siza (this is my dream, this information will help me).👏Ngiyabonga (thank you)!"

