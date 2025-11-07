A South African package resurfaced after more than a decade, exposing the inconsistency of Post Office parcel policies

Customers have experienced frustrations ranging from non-responses to missed deliveries, highlighting systemic inefficiencies

The viral video sparked widespread conversation about modernising tracking systems and improving customer service nationwide

South Africans were shocked and amused by a package delivered 13 years late, exposing gaps in postal service efficiency and customer support.

A video went viral after a South African package was delivered 13 years late, exposing major inefficiencies in the postal system. Image: Khwanchai Phanthong, Polina Tankilevitch

On 6 November 2025, TikTok user @ejv_27 shared a video showing a South African Post Office delivering a package 13 years after it was initially sent. The post quickly caught the attention of locals, raising questions about the efficiency and policies of the national postal service. According to MyBroadband, the parcel system in South Africa has inconsistencies, with some parcels being returned after three months while others turn up more than a decade later. In this particular case, a MyBroadband reader recounted ordering a parcel from AliExpress in May 2021, which arrived in South Africa just over three months later, only to remain uncollected at the Lonehill branch for years due to missed communication and poor customer support.

The South African Post Office has a policy that uncollected parcels are typically returned to the sender after three months. However, these guidelines are applied inconsistently, creating confusion for customers. The reader attempted multiple times to arrange for the parcel to be delivered to a branch closer to their workplace, but no response came from customer services. When checking in November 2025, they discovered that the parcel had been sitting in the Lonehill branch, and tracking it without the original tracking number was deemed too difficult by staff. Business Rescue Practitioner Anoosh Rooplal clarified that while holding times differ depending on the type of product, three months is standard for parcels and one month for letters, leaving many customers frustrated with the lack of clarity.

Post Office delays spark viral outrage

The video, posted by user @ejv_27, went viral almost immediately, garnering over 3,300 likes and more than 150 comments in just a day. South Africans reacted with disbelief, questioning how a package could remain undelivered for over a decade while smaller parcels were returned promptly. Many users criticised the Post Office’s inefficiency, highlighting the contrast between strict timelines for some parcels and the extreme delays in others. The attention the video received sparked widespread discussion about the need for modernised tracking systems and more responsive customer support.

The general reaction from viewers was a mix of humour and frustration, with South Africans joking about the Post Office’s delays while expressing concern over its inconsistent policies. People were left shaking their heads at how a system meant to serve the public could allow such extreme lapses in service. The incident highlighted the real-world impact of poor customer service and outdated operational practices on citizens who rely on timely delivery. Despite the amusement, there was an underlying consensus that reforms are long overdue to prevent similar situations in the future.

A long-lost package finally arrived 13 years later, sparking online debate about outdated postal policies and customer service failures. Image: @ejv_27

Mzansi reacted to the video

Io_scarecrow_oi said:

“Ayy, as long as they got delivered. 😂”

F wrote:

“Still waiting for my wish package from 2017.”

Lumi wrote:

“I was born in 2003, and my parents called for the ambulance to help deliver me. It’s 2025, and still waiting for the ambulance.”

Epic Exposures said:

“It's time capsules now. 🥺”

Aq1l wrote:

“Well, at least they got it. 🤣🤣🤣”

Valencia Manuel said:

“Talk about snail mail. 🤣 Lord.”

Khalimeshe said:

“Still waiting for my graduation pictures from 2015.”

djoocy wrote:

“100% true, I just got my Nokia 3310 delivered yesterday.”

