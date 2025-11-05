A man in Johannesburg shared his journey from being scammed to completing his dream home

A Johannesburg man shared a story of resilience after being scammed out of over R60,000 by a construction company while trying to build his dream home. @urbaneeddie posted the video on 5 November 2025, detailing the emotional and financial challenges he faced from the start of his building journey. He explained how he checked the contractor thoroughly, even visiting a previous construction site in Linksfield to meet the homeowners, yet things turned sour after paying a deposit. The contractor became unreachable, leaving him uncertain and frustrated, and the Linksfield homeowners he had spoken to confirmed they were also scammed, highlighting how easily trust can be broken in property ventures. The video outlined his process from despair to triumph, showcasing both the practical and emotional lessons that came from the ordeal.

Despite the initial setback, he found value in documenting his journey. He spoke about the emotional journey, including the challenges he faced with pressure from family to give up. After reaching out to his cousin for guidance, he found encouragement to continue, ultimately hiring a new builder who helped him turn the dream into reality. The story emphasised that even when faced with betrayal or financial loss, perseverance, faith, and careful planning can produce positive outcomes. It also highlighted the importance of support systems during stressful projects like building a house.

Inspiring building journey from a scam

The video quickly gained traction, amassing over 59,400 likes, more than 945 comments, and 2,286 shares in just one day. Social media users were captivated by his honesty and the transparency about both the scam and the eventual triumph. Many people resonated with his experience, sharing their own stories of dealing with fraudulent service providers or construction challenges. The fast engagement reflected a nationwide interest in narratives where setbacks are overcome, inspiring others to pursue their own goals despite obstacles.

Viewers responded positively, praising his strength, resilience, and ability to turn a negative situation into a success story. Many South Africans admired user @urbaneeddie’s patience, dedication, and transparency in sharing both the emotional and financial aspects of the process. Others reflected on how building a home can be a test of endurance and faith, and his story became an example of how setbacks do not have to define the outcome. Ultimately, the post encouraged people to focus on what can be learned from challenges and celebrate the victories that follow.

Mzansi reacted to the video

MamaOna commented:

“As a woman in Joburg, I had an amazing builder. He’s from outside the country, and I didn’t have to remind him about anything; very committed. He recently painted my house and said I can pay him as soon as I have it. 🥺 I’ll pay at month end of November.”

Masa commented:

“Building is a scam, but you are my inspiration. I just have to laugh about it. I’m busy roofing and dying, but you, my brother, are pushing us forward. 🥰🥺”

Ele Wanga commented:

“Congratulations. 🙌🏾 The choice of song makes me cry and smile at the same time. God bless you, stranger. 🌷”

Liliwe Kotani commented:

“I only have a site and was sceptical about building, but this post just ignited a strong fire in me. Thank you, bhuti, and congratulations. 👏👌”

LaSihlahlana commented:

“You have no idea what you did for me by posting your journey. 😭❤”

Lulama Mahlangu commented:

“I got scammed as well, but couldn’t continue because I didn’t have the money to finish the project. I had to sell the structure.”

Vanuata Refurbisher/Seller commented:

“Such a motivating video I watched today. It’s possible, no matter how long it takes! Congratulations, bro. 🙌🏾”

Justsibu commented:

“One of these days, please share the lessons you learned from this process. I’m about to start building, and I’m not ready. 😭”

