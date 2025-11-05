A Limpopo man was taken aback when he discovered how many people live in informal homes in a Cape Town community

His post opened conversations about unseen lifestyles and the way success is often misunderstood

The video sparked reflection, especially among South Africans who recognised that appearances don’t always match reality

South Africans found the story eye-opening and relatable as it challenged the perfect image many associate with Cape Town, encouraging people not to compare their living situations with others.

A Limpopo man shared his surprise after discovering the reality of shack living in Cape Town’s Imizamo Yethu community. Image: Matalane Mokgatla, Pixabay

A Limpopo resident was left stunned after discovering how many people lived in shacks in Cape Town. The video was posted by Matalane Mokgatla on 4 November 2025, showing his visit to Imizamo Yethu, a community in Cape Town whose name means Our Efforts in English. In the clip, he expressed surprise at seeing how some people presented Cape Town as a glamorous place while actually living in informal housing. He pointed out how those living in the city sometimes made others back home feel small, especially people in Polokwane, staying comfortably in decent double-storey houses, without mentioning that their own lives in Cape Town came with daily struggles. His reaction also carried a message about expectations versus reality, encouraging people not to feel pressured by what others portray as success, especially when social media often exaggerates it.

Imizamo Yethu, located in Hout Bay, has long been known for its tight community structure and the resilience of families who stay there. The narrow pathways and closely built informal homes form part of Cape Town’s layered story, far beyond the mountain views and beachfront pictures that dominate social media. Many South Africans watching the clip related to his discovery, recognising how different cities appear from the outside. The neighbourhood carries a history of migration, with many moving from rural provinces seeking opportunities in the Western Cape. Yet, life in township spaces often tells a different story, one shaped by hard work, shared space and daily perseverance. His message reminded viewers that success cannot always be measured by location but by the circumstances each person faces behind the scenes.

Township living revealed in Cape Town

Within one day, the post gained over 4,800 likes and more than 284 comments, with people across the country jumping into the conversation. The video rapidly made its rounds online, drawing attention not just for where it was filmed but for the honesty behind it. Many users tagged loved ones and shared the clip, while others added their own experiences of visiting Cape Town and discovering that the picture-perfect lifestyle is not always the norm. The attention showed how social media can shift conversations, exposing parts of everyday life that are often hidden behind curated posts.

South Africans had a lot to say, with many agreeing that this reality is often overlooked. Some felt Matalane Mokgatla’s message was refreshing because it reminded them not to compare their lives with others, especially when they don’t know what people face privately. Others simply felt grateful that someone spoke openly about the truth of Cape Town beyond the glamorous image often portrayed. Many shared how the story opened their eyes to the diverse realities that exist in the country, especially in well-known cities.

A viral video showed a Limpopo resident discovering the realities of township life in Cape Town, sparking honest conversations online. Image: Matalane Mokgatla, Taryn Elliott

Here's what Mzansi had to say about shacks

Tlapu Nicky commented:

“They call it Imizamo Yethu.”

Ennie Sepeng commented:

“The fact that my son is in CPT and I don’t know where he stays, I’m convinced he’s there! Kgaugelo Chauke, are you chilling with the boys?”

Thabang Segwatlhe commented:

“Cape Town is so bright and beautiful. When I came back to Hammanskraal, my eyes had to readjust, it’s just dust at home, while Cape Town looked like perfection. I love that place.”

Plaas Japie commented:

“Imizamo Yethu has the potential to look like any beachfront suburb in Cape Town; the only problem is there’s no political will.”

Tauyentsho Lesley Nchabeleng commented:

“Emizamoyethu is in Hout Bay, my guy. That land is expensive.”

Job P Tswai Leopeng commented:

“But it looks clean."

Steph Mabotja commented:

“99% of flights fly over Khayelitsha. You see it from above, and when you travel via the N2, you’ll see Langa. Cape Town’s shacks aren’t hidden at all.”

Katlego Kubane Makgaleng commented:

“One thing I noticed is that it is clean.”

Check out the TikTok video below:

