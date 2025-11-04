A fun trolley dash showed a woman grabbing rice and chicken in bulk before anything else

Many South Africans in the comments recognised her practical approach to stocking everyday staples

The viral Instagram clip became a relatable moment about real priorities and clever grocery choices

South Africans were entertained by the woman who filled her trolley with rice and chicken first, seeing it as a relatable and practical move.

A grocery trolley dash video showed a woman racing for rice and chicken first in South Africa. Image: Darina Belonogova, Jack Sparrow

Source: UGC

On 3 September 2025, Instagram user pstbet posted a video showing a woman participating in a trolley dash inside a grocery store. As the buzzer started, she sprinted straight for the rice and chicken aisle without wasting a second. She stacked her Shoprite trolley with bulk bags of rice and packs of chicken, barely glancing at any other shelves. South Africans quickly understood her mission: go for the hearty essentials that stretch a household budget. The video felt fun, relatable, and quite strategic, showing someone who knew exactly what mattered most.

Her rush toward the basics highlighted how many families prioritise filling staples at the right price, especially when given the chance to grab items on the clock. Rice and chicken are go-to meals in many homes, offering comfort, versatility, and value. For many, it made perfect financial sense. The clip also reflected South Africans’ ability to turn everyday supermarket moments into entertainment. It reminded people that even in chaotic bursts, grocery shopping reflects culture, priorities, and a good mix of practicality and personality.

Grocery choice sparked lively reactions

In just a short time, the trolley dash video shared by user pstbet gathered over 1,500 likes and many comments from locals. People loved her focus and laughed at how she ignored everything else, even snacks or treats. Users joked that she had her priorities in check, and others said they would have done the same thing. Sharing the video helped spread the humour and relatability; viewers tagged friends and family, debating what they would personally run for in a trolley dash.

Overall, South Africans felt the clip captured real priorities: no flashy choices, just smart household basics. It reminded viewers that food security remains central to many families, and grabbing essentials first is a move most understood. People appreciated her determination and believed she handled the challenge well, completely true to the Mzansi spirit. It was a simple but refreshing video that made timelines feel lighter while reminding everyone how creativity and culture show up even in grocery aisles.

A lively trolley dash showed a woman choosing rice and chicken before anything else, earning praise for her practical priorities. Image: pstbet

Source: Instagram

Mzansi reacted to the video

Israeli said:

“This girl is the one.”

Mwaambelwange Ndashivonghedi commented:

“Good one, she can sell the rice later and buy cooking oil. Smart move.”

Mokgatlamanyathela said:

“Yes, girl.”

chosen 1 2020 wrote:

“I am very proud of you.”

simlpy clare commented:

“She’ll be eating rice and chicken the whole year, but honestly, smart move.”

Felep the farmer said:

“She didn’t waste the opportunity.”

Ronaldo 07 certified rockaz commented:

“Arsenal fans with all that RICE.”

Helena Imene said:

“When your favourite food is chicken and rice.”

Senayaa wrote:

“Not like the lady who only chose one foam bath.”

Changamire Domboo commented:

“She understood the assignment.”

Check out the Instagram video below:

3 Other Briefly News stories about grocery shopping

A woman named Nthabiseng took on a one-minute 'Spring trolley dash' shopping challenge, racing to fill her trolley with items worth up to R3,000.

A Shoprite employee participating in the trolley dash challenge became a viral sensation for his bizarre, all-or-nothing strategy that focused almost entirely on securing frozen chicken.

A woman's energetic participation in a trolley dash challenge at Alex Mall in Johannesburg went viral, showcasing her determination and focus.

Source: Briefly News