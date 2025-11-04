A woman named Nthabiseng took on a one-minute "Spring trolley dash" shopping challenge, racing to fill her trolley with items worth up to R3,000

The clip of her dashing through the store, grabbing essentials with speed and confidence, has gone viral and entertained South Africans

Nthabiseng's strategy and composure under pressure impressed many, with some users joking that she handled the challenge like a professional shopper

Bathong! South Africans were entertained as a woman named Nthabiseng made the most of her one-minute "Spring trolley dash" shopping challenge.

A woman's participation in the trolley dash at the Mall of Thembisa sparked a huge buzz online. Image: Mall of Thembisa

The clip, shared on Facebook under the handle Mall of Thembisa, captured Nthabiseng racing through a store as she had just 60 seconds to fill her trolley with items worth up to R3 000. The caption read:

"Nthabiseng had 1min to sprint and shop for R3000, take a look at how she spent her 1min😃."

Without wasting a moment, the determined shopper dashed down the aisles, loading her trolley with essentials such as roll-ons, cooking oil, washing powder, soap, and a large packet of chicken. She also managed to grab a big maize meal packet, showing her sharp focus and clever planning for the quick challenge.

In the video, Nthabiseng can be seen moving with impressive speed and confidence while onlookers cheered her on. Her energy and excitement filled the store, making the one-minute dash both thrilling and fun to watch.

Mzansi peeps flooded the comments section with laughter and admiration, applauding her strategy and composure under pressure. Some users said she handled the dash like a professional shopper, while others joked they would have forgotten what to grab in the heat of the moment.

One person said the following in the comments:

"Legend, this one tells her I have no body spray, Angi Zame."

The viral video was uploaded on October 7, 2025, by the social media user Mall of Thembisa has since become a social media hit, spreading positivity and giving people a good laugh. Nthabiseng’s one-minute dash not only showcased her quick thinking but also captured the joy and spirit of spontaneous fun that Mzansi loves.

A woman at the Mall of Thembisa packed her meat as she took part in the trolley dash. Image: Mall of Thembisa

SA reacts to trolley dash video

People in Mzansi flooded the comments to express their thoughts on the woman's thrilling act, saying:

Dudue Thokozani Sibs said:

"Well done, sisi, you should have left mealie meal and gone to the meat fridge."

Deanna Davis added:

"Straight to the meat section to sell with half a basket of what looked like shaving cream."

Mwape Siabwanta shared:

"This reminds me of when my husband only managed to get a pressing iron; since then, I have been using it to iron his clothes."

Merriam Mokoena wrote:

"She did well, mara e braai pack."

Themba Noma Ntolo expressed:

"Me shouting meat take it all kinds."

Stacie Roberts commented:

"Sis didn’t understand the assignment. I would have spent the whole 1 minute at the meat department."

Watch the video below:

