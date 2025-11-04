A TikTok skit featuring a woman’s over-the-top gesture for her husband during bonus season had Mzansi laughing uncontrollably and quickly went viral

The playful video, shared by a social media user from Rustenburg, showcased the couple’s creativity and humour in portraying payday excitement

South Africans flooded the comments with laughter and praise, applauding the pair’s comedic take on relationships and money

Mzansi was left in stitches after a hilarious TikTok skit showed a woman going all out to take her hubby to the ATM as the much-anticipated bonus season kicks off.

A woman’s dramatic way of taking her husband to the ATM as bonus season hits sparked a buzz online. Image: @tarriemartin

The funny yet creative clip quickly went viral as many South Africans related to the playful take on how people act when salaries or bonuses hit their accounts.

The video, shared by the TikTok user @tarriemartin, shows the woman who pulled out all the stops for her man. She rolled out a red carpet leading to the car, then opened the car door with exaggerated care. The man, dressed sharply in a suit, was treated like absolute royalty, but things took an even funnier turn when the woman carried him on her back to the ATM.

Once they arrived, she gently set him down and knelt to fix his clothes and shoes while he withdrew the cash. When he was done, she once again lifted him onto her back, carried him back to the car, opened the door, and made sure he was seated comfortably before closing it all with over-the-top grace and seriousness that had viewers howling with laughter.

South Africans flooded the comments section, applauding the creativity behind the skit and joking about how relatable the situation was. Many noted how the woman captured the excitement and drama that comes with the payday and bonus season.

The viral clip that was uploaded on 1 November 2025 by TikTok user @tarriemartin took place in Rustenburg had perfectly captured Mzansi’s humour and knack for turning everyday experiences into comedy gold.

A South African couple created content in a TikTok video. Image: @tarriemartin

SA reacts to the couple's funny moment

The online community took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the lovebirds' amusing content, saying:

Mmakwena Mokwena said:

"This content is on another level😂."

Chaukewinnie06 stated:

"Challenge closed 😂💪 with immediate effect."

Health & fitness expressed:

"This is sad that respect only lies in money and materialism."

Debs replied:

"Content will kill us🤣🤣."

Tshetlo@1 commented:

"Eish, I'm dead 🤣This made my Sunday to be honest, wow🤣."

Mlayishi896 cracked a joke, saying:

"This is love of money 💰 or is for her husband."

Tholes 1 stated:

"You guys are putting smiles on our faces with this comedy."

Watch the video below:

