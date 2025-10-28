Man in Shoprite Trolley Dash Tries to Get Phones in Video
- A man also took part in a trolley dash challenge, and his attempt became a hit on social media
- The man heading out of the box idea about how he would make the most of the opportunity to get anything
- People were throughly amused after the men went for an unexpected section of Shoprite where it was used during to collect his cash prize
South Africans were split about the way they decided to take on a trolley hash challenge at shoprite. The man was thinking several steps ahead as he started his turn in the competition.
The video of the man doing his trolley dash received thousands of likes on social media. Many people were amused by the video of the man who did the most to get whatever you wanted for free.
In a video on TikTok by @mdnnewss, a man took advantage of his turn to do a trolley dash at shoprite. His first stop was the cell phone section in the supermarket and he tried to open the box but it did not work. Instead he raced over to other electronics and piled several fans and other appliances into his trolley.
South Africa amused by trolley dash
People shared their reactions to the man's trolley dash strategy. People guessed that the man was plannign on reselling the electronics. Viewers joked that the man took on the challenge as someone who thought about it for a while. Watch the video of the man making his choices during a trolley dash.
@NsizwaKaydeli applauded the man's trolley dash:
"It clearly shows bro has money for food."
@ThabaneMvelase praised the man's trolley dash:
"The guy is an entrepreneur he understand the season and he might make a lot of money out of that."
@MARKETmarker3 saw the man's vision:
"The guy is so smart he bag real money there."
@dakalo90424 thought meat was more important:
"It’s hot but it’s not that hot, should’ve went for the meat."
@Zettie909 was less impressed:
"There's aifryers and blenders in that store. Those fans will resell for like R100."
@NkosieSkillz disagreed with the naysayers:
"This guy is smart, imagine R450 x 13 = R5 850 hustles mind."
@TLPatrol admired the man's strategy:
"Bro has been planning this for a very long time."
@Doctor_Mafuze thought the man was planning for the hot season:
"Lol he has to start a fan business…I know summer is around the corner."
Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 3 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za