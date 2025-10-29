A gent posted TikTok video of the type of pranks that he pulls on random couples he sees strolling in public

The hilarious video went viral after he did his best to cause trouble for people who are dating by making bizarre claims

South Africans were in stitches when the man targeted a couple he came across, and their interaction in the TikTok video went viral

A man who pranks couples on TikTok received more than 100,000 likes. He approached two lovebirds, trying to see if he could cause a breakup.

A man posted a TikTok of a prank he pulled ona couple. Image: @steezyjords

The video of the TikTok creator's prank received more than 1,000 comments. People cracked jokes about the couple as well as the man's prank.

In a video on TikTok by @steeezyjords, a man casually walked up to an obvious couple, claiming that he was being cheated on. He tried to make it look like he was talking to the girl, asking if she was cheating on him. Adding to the humour, the man in the video was a white South African, speaking in isiZulu and he approached the girl saying " so you are stepping out on me?". The TikkToker pulls pranks on couples trying to cause fights because if he cannot be in a happy relationship, no one should.

A TikTokker admitted he wants couples to fight because of his pranks. Image: Keira Burton / Pexels

South Africa amused by prank on couple

Many people thought that the man was hilarious, but most were distracted by the young couple's height difference. Online users were divivded as some admired how the couple looked together. The video of the young man's prank left people raving. Watch the video of his prank below:

𖣂 was gushing ovet the young couple:

"The height difference is height differencing/"

Wanza 2 was amused by the prank:

"The relationship won't be the same again 😪

haneysss 🍯 liked the couple's height difference:

"As a short girl, this is my goal right there, that's home for me 🥺😭"

Blazer👑 hoked about the man speaking isi Zulu:

"Bro speaks luxurious Zulu😭😭"

Mabongwandile Mbuyisa was amused::

"The White Guy is speaking Zulu and the blacks are speaking English, it's a sim swap thing 🤣"

Nene 🧍🏽‍♀️💋 did not think the couple's height matched:

"This should be a crime ngoba angeke hawu height difference engaka 😭🤣"

•sa wara simnandi• was also unimpressed by their height difference:

"Aowa guys. Let’s be honest about this height difference thing. Okare motswadi le ngwana."

The Real Ganjaebae👑🇿🇦 joked:

"Wow, the accent killed me boi😂"

