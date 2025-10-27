Kid Wishes Himself a Happy Birthday During Spur's Birthday Song
- A little boy who was having the time of his life at a Spur went viral on TikTok
- The family restaurant is popular for giving children happy memories with its iconic treatment for patrons' birthday celebrations
- People were in stitches over a boy who had a wholesome reaction to getting a special birthday treatment
Online users commented on a video of a little boy having fun at Spur. The young boy left people in stitches as he took full advantage of his birthday at the restaurant.
The video of the little boy went viral and received thousands of likes. People cracked jokes about the joyful child.
In a video posted on TikTok by @tsitsi163, a little boy was very excited when a Spur waiter brought his birthday ice cream. As everyone was singing him Happy Birthday, and he also joined in yelling, "Happy Birthday to me!"
South Africa amused by little boy at Spur
Many people thought the video of the kid was hilarious, as he seemed to enjoy all the attention. Online users were amused as the boy sang his heart out. Spur commented on the clip, saying the little boy captured the essence of the restaurant's free birthday treats. Watch the video of the kid celebrating his birthday below:
Spur Steak Ranches said:
"This reaction is everything!!!❤️🎉 Happy birthday, little one. We’d love to add to the celebration - please have a squizz at our DM."
KatlegoM was touched by the little kid:
"May this kind of happiness locate all the kids in the world🙏🙏"
Azi Bija said:
"Uyamubona umntu obedikwe finish kukulinda 10 months for his turn to birthdaya 🤣🤣🤣infact me and him siyafana shame. Happy birthday big boy🎉🎂"
rambuwani Hope gushed:
"The way we should all celebrate the gift of life 😂😂😂but then adulthood says ungazophapha la m here I will deal with you."
Boyane shared:
"He has already told his friends about this moment 10 times. Happy birthday for him."
nosizwegeelbooi was delighted by the video:
"Hayi bantu, I always join them mina. I sing along and very loud 😂😂😂 Happy bday cutie 🥰 I wish nothing but happiness ebomini bakho."
Mouzee_R added:
"Absolutely 0% problems in life 😭🔥"
Nonto kaMadondo Bekwa gushed:
"Please take him to Spur every weekend and tell them it’s his birthday 🌚🥰😂😂😂he is soooo happy🥰"
_rami.m1 said:
"He'll never forget this, you really made him happy guys ❤"
robinmichelle29 shared:
"I’m crying on the bus, noooooooooooo this is soooooo beautiful 😭❤️"
