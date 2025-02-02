A young boy's visit to Spur took an unexpected turn when he requested a Hulk face paint transformation that fell hilariously short of expectations

The content creator @_palesahm shared her son's priceless reaction to receiving a simple green circle instead of his desired superhero design

South African social media users couldn't contain their laughter at the boy's disappointed expression and his deadpan delivery of the now-viral quote

A woman posted a video of her son's disappointed reaction to his face paint pattern at a local Spur. her post went viral.

Source: TikTok

A family's casual dining experience at Spur became a viral moment when a young boy's face-painting dreams were dashed. Content creator @_palesahm shared the amusing video of her son's reaction to his face paint design, which was meant to transform him into the Hulk but ended up being a simple green circle around his face.

The video captures the boy's unimpressed expression as he explains his predicament. With areas under his nose, lips, and eyelids notably bare, the youngster deadpanned to the camera:

"And I asked for Hulk."

Watch the TikTok video below.

Face painting traditions at Spur

Face painting has been a fun and popular tradition at Spur restaurants in South Africa, making kids smile for years.

Today, face painting includes detailed character designs, but the practice actually goes way back to ancient times, where it had deep cultural and ritual meaning.

One woman shared a video of her son's disappointment with the face paint design he got a t a local Spur. Mzansi couldn't help but share their feelings.

Source: TikTok

SA reacts to the Hulk that wasn't

@SOYISO noted with amusement:

"Asked for Hulk, got Elphaba instead 😭😭"

@Badmon quoted the iconic moment:

"And I asked for Hulk😐"😭😭"

@baddytoopeng_ empathized:

"You can see the pain in his eyes😂😂😂 When he said 'and I asked for Hulk' I 💀"

@oasis questioned practically:

"But how do you paint Hulk though?"

@re3era joked:

"He got Shrek 😭😭"

@Just me suggested optimistically:

"That's Hulk mos, he just has to get angry😏"

@bigfellakungfusep added:

"But that is Hulk ankere he's green 😭😭😭 Wena you're supposed to be angry, not sad 😂😂😂"

@maisque chuckled:

"Hhayibo, why did I think he was doing skincare routine mo Spur😂😂😂"

From serving tables to serving justice, a former Spur waitress's inspiring journey captured SA's hearts. Her story of determination proves that with dedication, career dreams can come true.

A woman's nostalgic TikTok about faking special days at Spur resonated with thousands of South Africans who admitted to the same childhood prank.

