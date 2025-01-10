A man showed people the struggles he faces as a plus-sized person when he visited Spur after a long time

The TikToker vlogged his experience when he ran into a bit of trouble after planning an outing at his local Spur

The candid TikTok video went viral as people discussed the man’s challenges caused by his physique

A man posted his experience as someone larger than usual. He shared a video of his Spur visit that turned into an adventure.

A man went to Spur and realised he was too big for the diner's seats. Image: @popompooriginal

The video of the man received thousands of likes. People flooded the comments with their commentary about his situation.

Man can't fit into Spur seating

In a video by @popompooriginal, he admitted that he could no longer fit into the seats at Spur. He needed extra help at the restaurant, and a lovely waitress kindly made other arrangements for him. She served him steak and a salad. Watch the video below:

SA in awe of man’s Spur experience

Online users were amazed after seeing the man’s ordeal at Spur. People insisted that the restaurant was not at fault for the man not fitting in the booth. Read the comments below:

Noddy Badge said:

"I'm too broke to get that big💀"

Josh asked:

"How does one achieve this physique?"

Prince Charming commented:

"The way you LOOKED at that SALAD! 😅😂"

so_w0rth_it🐇🫀 said:

"The table was small? seriously?😔 no, but seriously?"

~Gaisa~🖤🔥 remarked:

"Bro, you went to Spur to eat. Wena be serious😂👀"

Lerato S. added:

"The lady deserves a raise for being kind and considerate 💞"

Palesa Mohasoane gushed:

"Looks so yummy."

