Plus Sized Man Fails to Fit Into Spur Booth, SA Moved by Helpful Waitress in TikTok Video
- A man showed people the struggles he faces as a plus-sized person when he visited Spur after a long time
- The TikToker vlogged his experience when he ran into a bit of trouble after planning an outing at his local Spur
- The candid TikTok video went viral as people discussed the man’s challenges caused by his physique
A man posted his experience as someone larger than usual. He shared a video of his Spur visit that turned into an adventure.
The video of the man received thousands of likes. People flooded the comments with their commentary about his situation.
Man can't fit into Spur seating
In a video by @popompooriginal, he admitted that he could no longer fit into the seats at Spur. He needed extra help at the restaurant, and a lovely waitress kindly made other arrangements for him. She served him steak and a salad. Watch the video below:
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
SA in awe of man’s Spur experience
Online users were amazed after seeing the man’s ordeal at Spur. People insisted that the restaurant was not at fault for the man not fitting in the booth. Read the comments below:
Noddy Badge said:
"I'm too broke to get that big💀"
Josh asked:
"How does one achieve this physique?"
Prince Charming commented:
"The way you LOOKED at that SALAD! 😅😂"
so_w0rth_it🐇🫀 said:
"The table was small? seriously?😔 no, but seriously?"
~Gaisa~🖤🔥 remarked:
"Bro, you went to Spur to eat. Wena be serious😂👀"
Lerato S. added:
"The lady deserves a raise for being kind and considerate 💞"
Palesa Mohasoane gushed:
"Looks so yummy."
4 other Spur moments
- A TikTok video shows Spur staff going the extra mile to ensure their customers were happy during their outing.
- One Spur customer was delighted when the Spur waiters broke out into song, and she couldn't help but join in.
- A lady got in touch with her inner child and celebrated her birthday at Spur with all the perks meant for children.
- Spur staff got an unexpected reaction after singing the birthday song to a little boy who came to the restaurant with his family.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 2 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za