Global site navigation

“They Were Judging Him”: Young Groovist Goes Clubbing in His Graduation Regalia, SA’s Entertained
People

“They Were Judging Him”: Young Groovist Goes Clubbing in His Graduation Regalia, SA’s Entertained

by  Bongiwe Mati 2 min read
  • A rejoicing graduate took his celebrations to the next level by showing up at a nightclub in full graduation regalia, including the iconic hat
  • The young man shared his happy moment with his followers on the video streaming platform while showing off his impressive dance moves
  • Social media users were entertained by his boldness, taking time to congratulate him and applaud that he handled his groove and books together well

CHECK OUT: Turn unemployment into income. Your next job starts here.

TikTok users congratulated a young man after seeing him groove wearing his graduation gown
A groovist graduate rocked up at his favourite place of fun in his entire academic regalia. Image: @sexyboy93
Source: TikTok

Graduation is a huge milestone in anyone's life, and those who have experienced this life-changing achievement celebrate it in many ways. One young man chose to celebrate his boldly, making sure that groovers at his hangout spot knew he was educated.

The gent shared the groove visit clip on TikTok under the handle @sexyboy93, leaving many giggles online.

The groove visit in full graduation regalia

The video begins with the young man confidently standing, fixing his graduation cap while dancing at the venue. A man approaches him and offers to give him an ice bucket. Amused, he chuckles before donning his hat, grabbing the ice bucket, and dancing with it.

Read also

"Get a license sis": Man's forced to nap on side of road as girlfriend can't drive, SA's amused

PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!

Watch the video below:

The young man gets Mzantsi talking

The clip gained many comments from social media users, who were mainly entertained by the humourous young academic. Many were motivated by his ability to balance books and groove, while a few criticised his celebratory ways.

User @sheila commented::

"Let them speak, u made it bafanas syaphuza syaphasa (we drink but we pass) SBWL🥺."

User @OnkeJoel said:

"They were judging him, saying how will he pass every day at clubs, but look now 🥵🤣."

User @eedee added:

"My fear is that when I graduate, this is exactly how I'm going to act😭😭😭❤️Congratulations 🎊 ❤️."

User @Slippery_Mammi shared:

"I believe ba di negative comments 👀is those who don't have an idea of how it feels like wearing it💀."

User @MATJILAJONATHANK added:

"Salute ☺️☺️☺️comrade graduate at groove."

User @Greemuki said:

"Congratulations boy, blessed by me."

3 Other graduation-related articles

Read also

"What a lucky woman": Man saves money daily to take bae on vacation, SA impressed

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Bongiwe Mati avatar

Bongiwe Mati (Editor) Bongiwe Mati is an experienced reporter currently working under the Human Interest desk at Briefly News since (Aug 2024). Prior to joining the Briefly team, she worked for a campus newspaper at the University of the Western Cape (2005) before joining the Marketing and Sales department at Leadership Magazine, Cape Media (2007-2009). She later joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant (2023-2024), writing for digital and print magazines under current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. She can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Hot: