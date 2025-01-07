A rejoicing graduate took his celebrations to the next level by showing up at a nightclub in full graduation regalia, including the iconic hat

The young man shared his happy moment with his followers on the video streaming platform while showing off his impressive dance moves

Social media users were entertained by his boldness, taking time to congratulate him and applaud that he handled his groove and books together well

A groovist graduate rocked up at his favourite place of fun in his entire academic regalia. Image: @sexyboy93

Source: TikTok

Graduation is a huge milestone in anyone's life, and those who have experienced this life-changing achievement celebrate it in many ways. One young man chose to celebrate his boldly, making sure that groovers at his hangout spot knew he was educated.

The gent shared the groove visit clip on TikTok under the handle @sexyboy93, leaving many giggles online.

The groove visit in full graduation regalia

The video begins with the young man confidently standing, fixing his graduation cap while dancing at the venue. A man approaches him and offers to give him an ice bucket. Amused, he chuckles before donning his hat, grabbing the ice bucket, and dancing with it.

Watch the video below:

The young man gets Mzantsi talking

The clip gained many comments from social media users, who were mainly entertained by the humourous young academic. Many were motivated by his ability to balance books and groove, while a few criticised his celebratory ways.

User @sheila commented::

"Let them speak, u made it bafanas syaphuza syaphasa (we drink but we pass) SBWL🥺."

User @OnkeJoel said:

"They were judging him, saying how will he pass every day at clubs, but look now 🥵🤣."

User @eedee added:

"My fear is that when I graduate, this is exactly how I'm going to act😭😭😭❤️Congratulations 🎊 ❤️."

User @Slippery_Mammi shared:

"I believe ba di negative comments 👀is those who don't have an idea of how it feels like wearing it💀."

User @MATJILAJONATHANK added:

"Salute ☺️☺️☺️comrade graduate at groove."

User @Greemuki said:

"Congratulations boy, blessed by me."

3 Other graduation-related articles

A father broke into traditional Zulu dance moves, filled with pride at her daughter's graduation.

A local graduate shared a video of her graduation day, followed by another showing her mopping the floor at work.

Online strangers who saw a video of a KZN lady celebrating her graduation alone in Joburg got together and showed her a graduation party.

Source: Briefly News