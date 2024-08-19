A babe left many social media users heartbroken after sharing her graduation day video and her current job

The video sees the happy hun looking gorgeous during her graduation and ends with her current job post-diploma

Social media users shared many words of encouragement, asking the hun not to give up

A national diploma graduate shows off a happy moment during her graduation versus her current job as a cleaner hoping to find work in her career field soon. Source: @ayandabhelekazi

Source: TikTok

A new TikTok trend where people share their degrees versus where they currently work has many people sharing the pain of studying for many years only to end up working in fields far from their qualifications.

Contrast between academic qualification versus current job

TikTok user @ayandabhelekazi also hopped on the trend, sharing a video taken during her National Diploma in Public Management graduation, and another of herself performing her work duties as a cleaner. In the video, the TikTokker can be seen moping the floor of a building resembling a school, an image that looks far different from that of her graduation day.

Watch the video below

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

TikTok users share words of encouragement

The video attracted a lot of reactions from people who motivated @ayandabhelekazi not to give up.

Some went as far as sharing their own stories, commending the TikTokker for being brave enough to take any job that came her way.

User @palesaqwabe prayed for @ayandabhelekazi, detailing:

"I’m glad you have a job, as you wait for the job you desire, may the job you desire find you. Amen!"

User @kimobama, shared:

"Your humility will get you places no matter what! ❤️"

User @amukelani13 told her own story to motivate the TikTokker, adding:

"God will locate you, I started ko Truworths then Foschini. Today I am working and busy doing my MBA. It took me 4 years to get an internship for my degree after graduation."

User @svroberson wrote:

"Keep pushing, better things are coming for you."

User @Mabusi🇿🇦🇨🇳 had a different wish, commenting:

"I pray for all graduates to gather the strength and move abroad, there are lots of jobs that pay well, 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽..."

User @Raletswai Sebotsane added:

"You are inspiring to those who carry degrees and sitting at home complaining, you stood up and did something about it. Much respect for you. Sometimes life prepares us for greater things to come...👌❤️"

Human Resource qualification versus retail store general worker

In another Briefly News article, a human resources degree holder shared a similar video, showing her graduation day and current employment at a retail store.

In the video, the hun looked excited on her graduation day donning a pearl white suit and black heels. The video is soon followed by another of her barefoot, re-arranging clothes on mannequins in a retail store.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News