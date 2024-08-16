A teacher touched hearts after gifting her learners a soccer ball and netball, leading to a viral video of the excited students hugging her in gratitude

Her act of kindness, shared on social media, has been widely praised for fostering unity and showcasing her commitment to her students' well-being

The heartwarming gesture resonated deeply with parents and Mzansi alike

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A Tshwane teacher's heartfelt gift of a soccer ball and netball to her learners went viral as they excitedly embraced her in a group hug. Images: @nqobileinnocentia5.

Source: TikTok

A dedicated teacher in Tshwane has captured the hearts of her students and the online community after gifting her learners soccer and netball balls.

The joyous moment was captured in a video that has since gone viral, showing the learners excitedly embracing their teacher in a heartwarming group hug.

A teacher's display of generosity

The teacher, @nqobileinnocentia5, who has formed a special bond with her students, shared the video on social media, captioning it with a heartfelt message:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"You know you have a different attachment to your learners when what they lack moves you. "My learners can't be bored during breaks and have so much talent; I can't let that go to waste."

This simple yet impactful gesture has been met with social media users' outpouring of love and admiration.

Many were touched by the teacher’s selflessness and commitment to her students' well-being and development.

@Thabsie_ntshakala, expressed her affection, commenting:

"How do I love this 100 times😭❤️❤️❤️?"

@James_Mokone applauded the teacher’s kindness, saying:

"👌👌👌👌🥰🥰 love your generosity."

The act of giving the learners a soccer ball and netball is more than just a gift; it encourages unity and teamwork among the learners, as pointed out by @MissTee:

"This also encourages unity; I love it for them❤️keep it up, teacher wa bantwana👏👏✨❤️"

Other comments highlighted the emotional impact of the gesture. @Samuel_Mohlala humorously remarked:

"Someone is chopping onions 😭"

While @Latoya@99 shared her feelings, saying:

"😭 I'm so emotional❤🥺"

The overwhelming response from the community shows how much this small act of kindness has resonated with people, especially parents. One parent, @mmathabs, expressed gratitude for the "mommy's club," saying:

"Thank you, ma'am, for making them happy. Mommy's club loves you 😭🥰🥰🥰🥰❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

A woman does the pupil’s hair, warms Mzansi’s hearts

Briefly News reported that a teacher in Durban opened up her heart to her students when she decided to plait one of her learners' hair.

The educator shared with social media users that she did the student's hair during their lunch break.

People on the internet loved what the woman was doing and called her profession a calling.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News