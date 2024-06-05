“I Am a Teacher I Never Had”: Woman Does Pupil’s Hair, Warms Mzansi’s Hearts

A teacher in Durban opened up her heart to her students when she decided to plait one of her learner's hair

The educator shared with social media users that she did the student's hair during their lunch break

People on the internet loved what the woman was doing and called her profession a calling

A teacher went the extra mile when she did her student's hair. Images: @sangwenikhwezi3

Source: TikTok

A Durban-based teacher warmed the hearts of many when she took the time to do her student's hair.

Khwezi, who uses the handle @sangwenikhwezi3 on TikTok, uploaded a video of herself in a classroom on the app. Seated in front of her was one of her learners whose hair she was getting ready to plait. As the video continues, viewers see Khwezi doing two French braids for her student as she talks to someone off-camera.

Sharing when the braiding took place, the teacher captioned her post:

"This is what we did during break time."

Watch the heartwarming video below:

Online community members appreciate Durban teacher

Khwezi's kindness towards her student tugged on heartstrings in the video's comment section.

@denise.vd.westhui shared with social media users:

"This generation of learners is blessed with caring educators. In my time, teachers were unapproachable."

Kwezi responded to the comment:

"That’s true, imagine asking your teacher if she could do your hair! Not in our times. I am a teacher I never had."

A motivated @simi_n1 wrote:

"I am studying BEd because of you. You are my inspiration."

@kelebogilem29 showered Khwezi with compliments:

"Teaching is a passion, and this is a calling. I love what you are doing. We never had such teachers growing up. This girl will know that she can always count on you."

Feeling appreciative, @kgmolefe86 took their hat off to the educator and said:

"A nanny, mother and teacher at the same time. May God protect teachers and humble our kids so that they respect them."

@charmainebeverley shared their experience with their teacher:

"My Standard 3 teacher used to have a brush, comb and ribbons in her drawer, with which she would brush our hair and make us ponytails."

Teacher styles students' hair for picture day

In a related article published in May, Briefly News reported about another teacher who took out her hairstyling tools to do her students' hair.

Amanda Mncube, who goes by Ms M on her social media platforms, posted a wholesome video of herself getting some students picture-ready by seeing to their edges. The teacher brushed the fine hair with a toothbrush. She also allowed a student to lend a helping hand while she saw to one of her students.

