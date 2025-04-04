“You Beat America”: Impressed US Man Tries the “Best Gatsby in Cape Town”

Usbari Addi, an American man living in Cape Town, South Africa, shared that he tried a gatsby from a local takeaway store

The man was surprised by the meal's size and in awe of the taste, giving the gatsby a solid 10 out of 10

Many online community members suggested other takeaways stores selling other delicious gatsbys for Usbari to try

An American man tried what people said was the "best gatsby in South Africa." Images: @usbari.addi / TikTok, cookedphotos / Getty Images

Cape Town is not only rich in culture but also offers a great selection of delicious dishes.

A man from the United States, currently living in the Mother City, shared his experience of trying a gatsby from a local takeaway store, which he thoroughly enjoyed.

American feasts on gatsby

Usbari Addi, who regularly shares content about his life in South Africa and has earned him a massive following on TikTok, shared on his account that he visited Aneesa's and ordered a masala steak gatsby.

Surprised by the size of the meal (which is quite popular in the city), Usbari enjoyed the flavours and gave it a 10 out of 10.

"I was told this is the best gatsby in Cape Town. It might be. South Africa, you beat America at something again because we don't even have this, so we can't even compete."

Take a look at the TikTok video below:

Capetonians rave over gatsby

While some members of the online community agreed that Aneesa's had one of the best dishes in the Mother City, other app users suggested different local fast-food restaurants that Usbari should visit when wanting a greasy yet delicious meal.

A few online users agreed with the American man about Aneesa's having good food. Image: Prostock-Studio

@urgrandmother0 wrote in the comment section:

"I love seeing American people try new things, but you need to try Golden Dish."

@cjandrews6018 shared their opinion, writing:

"As a Capetonian, Aneesa's is lekker, but Steelies in Canal Walk, brah. You need to try it and let me know what you think. For me, it's fire."

@dd_cpt suggested to the American:

"You should try Super Fisheries in Athlone. Try their hake and calamari gatsby with atchar and seafood sauce."

@wajo.27 gave a bunch of suggestions:

"Try Cosy Corner's chargrilled steak gatsby, Super Fisheries' calamari gatsby, and Golden Plate's chicken gatsby with perinaise."

@kazamcpt noted in the post's comments:

"Aneesa's is valid, but there are too many good gatsbys to agree which one is the best!"

@user175258620516 told the online community:

"He came here from America only to realise that American food (I'm not talking about other countries' cuisine, just American) has nothing on South African food. The flavour is insane."

@m3lly918 made Usbari laugh when they stated:

"You eat a lot and don't even gain weight."

