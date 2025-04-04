“You Beat America”: Impressed US Man Tries the “Best Gatsby in Cape Town”
- Usbari Addi, an American man living in Cape Town, South Africa, shared that he tried a gatsby from a local takeaway store
- The man was surprised by the meal's size and in awe of the taste, giving the gatsby a solid 10 out of 10
- Many online community members suggested other takeaways stores selling other delicious gatsbys for Usbari to try
Cape Town is not only rich in culture but also offers a great selection of delicious dishes.
A man from the United States, currently living in the Mother City, shared his experience of trying a gatsby from a local takeaway store, which he thoroughly enjoyed.
American feasts on gatsby
Usbari Addi, who regularly shares content about his life in South Africa and has earned him a massive following on TikTok, shared on his account that he visited Aneesa's and ordered a masala steak gatsby.
Surprised by the size of the meal (which is quite popular in the city), Usbari enjoyed the flavours and gave it a 10 out of 10.
"I was told this is the best gatsby in Cape Town. It might be. South Africa, you beat America at something again because we don't even have this, so we can't even compete."
Take a look at the TikTok video below:
Capetonians rave over gatsby
While some members of the online community agreed that Aneesa's had one of the best dishes in the Mother City, other app users suggested different local fast-food restaurants that Usbari should visit when wanting a greasy yet delicious meal.
@urgrandmother0 wrote in the comment section:
"I love seeing American people try new things, but you need to try Golden Dish."
@cjandrews6018 shared their opinion, writing:
"As a Capetonian, Aneesa's is lekker, but Steelies in Canal Walk, brah. You need to try it and let me know what you think. For me, it's fire."
@dd_cpt suggested to the American:
"You should try Super Fisheries in Athlone. Try their hake and calamari gatsby with atchar and seafood sauce."
@wajo.27 gave a bunch of suggestions:
"Try Cosy Corner's chargrilled steak gatsby, Super Fisheries' calamari gatsby, and Golden Plate's chicken gatsby with perinaise."
@kazamcpt noted in the post's comments:
"Aneesa's is valid, but there are too many good gatsbys to agree which one is the best!"
@user175258620516 told the online community:
"He came here from America only to realise that American food (I'm not talking about other countries' cuisine, just American) has nothing on South African food. The flavour is insane."
@m3lly918 made Usbari laugh when they stated:
"You eat a lot and don't even gain weight."
3 Other stories about Usbari Addi
- In another article, Briefly News reported that Usbari tried chips from a spaza shop, receiving brand and flavour suggestions from South Africans.
- Usbari had also taken a trip to Hungry Lion to try some of the items on the menu. He gave the food a rating higher than KFC, which didn't come as a surprise to many.
- The man also shared a video comparing American English words with their South African counterparts. Some found the clip funny, while others defended the local terms.
