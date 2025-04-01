Nthabeleng Phaka, a young woman attending the University of Venda, shared that she bought her groceries for R650

The items included rice, a tray of eggs, herbs and spices, snacks and drinks, and other food items needed to feed her during her studies

A few local members of the online community headed to the student's comment section in disbelief after seeing all the things she had bought for R650

A student surprised Mzansi with her R650 grocery haul. Images: shironosov / Getty Images, @nthabelengphaka / TikTok

Source: UGC

Buying household items, particularly groceries, can be a mission when trying to stay within budget. This seemed to be smooth sailing for a university student, who only spent R650 on a trolley full of groceries.

An affordable grocery haul

A University of Venda student named Nthabeleng Phaka shared on her TikTok account all the grocery items she bought as a "broke university student" at Spar.

Students often buy groceries when living in a residence off campus, as on-campus residents are served food at their tertiary institution's dining hall.

The food items included frying potato chips, canned foods (such as beans and pilchards), a tray of eggs, beef burger patties, rolls, muesli, a few packets of two-minute noodles, rice, smoked Russians, chips to snack on, spices and herbs, polony, cooldrinks, cheese, potatoes and butter.

Take a look at Nthabeleng's groceries in the TikTok video below:

R650 grocery haul stuns SA

A few local members of the online community took to the post's comment section in awe after seeing how much the student paid for all her groceries. It's safe to say that many were in disbelief when they saw the cost and wanted proof of her purchase.

People were in disbelief when they saw the amount of groceries for R650. Image: bojanstory

Source: Getty Images

@blu_kayy laughed and said to the young woman:

"Nthabeleng, that can’t be R650."

@missm1138, who wasn't yet aware of where Nthabeleng bought the items, wrote in the comment section:

"Where did you buy the groceries? I am tired of waiting for Pick 'n Pay's weekend promotions."

A surprised @.karisa.mtsweni tried to correct the shopper and stated:

"R6 500. I see you forgot a zero because food is mad expensive."

@khangalav.thanyani3 humorously shared with the public:

"R650? Where? My calculator showed me R350, but I paid R599."

@minenhleeee.e wanted proof of the purchase and added in the comments:

"Show us your slip."

@sbongile313 was in disbelief and asked the student:

"Awu, do you understand the meaning of a broke person?"

Source: Briefly News