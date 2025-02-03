A university student's R1200 grocery haul shopping from Checkers caused a debate online

The lady's haul included a variety of essentials, from food items like cornflakes and rice to cleaning supplies in the clip shared on TikTok

Social media users reacted with surprise, curiosity, and admiration for her budget skills

A student went to buy groceries at Checkers and shared a video of the items one by one. Image: @tee.mofokeng

Source: TikTok

As universities reopen and students prepare for the new academic year, budgeting for groceries becomes a key concern. In the middle of that, a young lady captured the attention of many social media users after sharing her R1200 grocery haul, offering a glimpse into how she manages her expenses.

The lady shared a video under her TikTok handle @tee.mofokeng, attracting many views, likes and comments from social media users who shared different views.

The grocery shopping haul on display

The clip begins as @tee.mofokeng enters her room with four plastic bags from the well-known grocery store Checkers. She then proceeds to unpack her purchases, neatly arranging them on a table for her followers to see.

Her haul included a range of essentials such as cornflakes, milk, rice, pasta, eggs, a tray of meat, beans, juice, snacks, cleaning detergents, a mop, a dustpan and several other household items.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA comments on the student's groceries

The clip gained 347K views, 22K likes and 230 comments from social media users who shared mixed reactions. Some teased the lady saying she must be rich to spend R1200 on food, while others were curious about her choice to buy only one tray of chicken. A few requested that she share tips on how she planned her shopping list so effectively.

A young lady studying at a university got other students saying she was rich after seeing her groceries. Credit: Prostock-Studio

Source: Getty Images

User @justsiphe_m said:

"You did good my dhiye!"

User @sisipho shared:

"Yes!! we are levelling up the content🥺."

User @theyfwasha commented:

“Only buying essentials” FINAL BOSS😞because me, suddenly I eat Museli and yoghurt and bacon and egg for breakfast when I get to Uni like?? I don’t recognise myself😣

User @🎀_Kealeboga Smith_🎀 added:

"Oh, so you rich rich."

User @Augu_123 said:

"As a Uni student eating Flakes just shows that you are Rich...Sugar and Colgate is enough for Groceries 😪😪."

User @Fl_xoxo advised:

"Chomi you wasting money on the eggs buy another brand, not that one, eggs are eggs."

