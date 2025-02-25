A student content creator showed off his R2,000 grocery haul to his followers whose jaws dropped at how much he spent

The clip highlights all the food the man bought, which he slammed on the table for some dramatic emphasis

The spiralling costs to eat became the topic of discussion in the comment section, but many were surprised he had that much money

South African students were amazed when a fellow pupil showed off his R2,000 grocery haul. Images: eltonlesego.

Source: TikTok

The price of food became the talk of the town after a student posted his R2,000 grocery haul in a TikTok video. The gent slammed down all the items of food he bought, which netizens found hilariously unnecessary.

Food for days

TikTokker eltonlesego shared the clip that started with a massive receipt of all the items he bought. He then places all the items one by one on a table, showing the drinks, vegetables and dairy products he purchased.

See the clip below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Pushing that lifestyle content

eltonlesego is quite serious about his content. The man has curated TikToks about what he gets up to daily. One video shows what he got up to on his first day back at varsity and another shares his class prep. One thing the man has in spades is great cooking skills. One TikTok showed all the fancy dishes he was able to cook.

eltonlesogo is able to cook delicious looking food. Image: Thomas Barwick

Source: Getty Images

Other clips show his fancy lifestyle, with flights, and gorgeous views at what seems to be lavish holiday resorts, and another shows off a lovely picnic experience. One thing that immediately jumps into view when glancing at his videos is his taste for appealing aesthetics. The way some items are placed makes it seem as if the man is advertising for a lifestyle magazine.

Folks across Mzansi gathered under the gent's video to complain about the price of food, while some were amazed that he could afford expensive Pringles.

Read the comments below:

JAMES said:

"R5 per meal ko Shoprite monthly I spend less than R500."

Real nthatie mentioned:

"Grocery for student, 2kg rice, 5kg chicken, 2kg pork, 1Kg wors, 18eggs six gun that’s it +/-R600."

Si Sozoyi commented:

"Grocery list is no grocery list without some lekker fruit and snacks to nibble on."

Just Mbalz posted:

"Our economy has indeed gone to the pound, coz this can’t be 2k😩😩"

Sam Mofokeng shared:

"For the whole month, R6K excluding electricity and gas."

Yonwaba Mbutho asked:

"Can I come stay with you hle?😭"

username 🇿🇦 mentioned

"Ngeke my brother for that price I can buy 2 months worth grocery (I live in a family of 5)."

More education-related stories from Briefly News

Briefly News previously reported that a video of a teacher dancing alongside her students has captured the hearts of South Africans, highlighting the importance of teacher-student relationships in creating an engaging learning environment.

previously reported that a video of a teacher dancing alongside her students has captured the hearts of South Africans, highlighting the importance of teacher-student relationships in creating an engaging learning environment. In a now-viral TikTok video, an Afrikaner got into a heated argument with two black educators in a township.

At the beginning of February, a University of the Free State student, Kabelo Shube, took to his TikTok account to share the pride he felt when he received R7 095 from Fundi to fund his studies.

Source: Briefly News