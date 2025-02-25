“Only UFS Students Understand”: University Learner Celebrates R7k Funding

A student attending the University of the Free State shared how happy he was to receive over R7 000 to support his studies

Fundi, the institution from where the money came, provides student loans to students who meet certain criteria

Some members of the online community, mainly students, shared how sad they were that they didn't receive funding yet

A UFS student was excited to receive funding. Images: @kabelo_ww / TikTok, @promise.shube / Instagram

While tertiary studies come with the woes of unlimited examinations and the battle of settling into a new learning environment, for some students, finance can also be an issue. However, one student was overjoyed when he finally received his funding.

School money brings excitement

At the beginning of February, a University of the Free State student, Kabelo Shube, took to his TikTok account to share the pride he felt when he received R7 095 from Fundi to fund his studies.

The jolly student comically showed himself in a home dancing while rolling a suitcase as if to show the start of a new educational journey.

In the caption, Kabelo wrote with a laugh:

"Only UFS students understand."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Facts about Fundi's funding

According to the information hub Fundi Connect, Fundi is Mzansi's leading education finance and fund management specialist offering student loans covering a comprehensive range of education costs.

To qualify for the loan, students should meet the following criteria:

Must be a South African citizen.

Must be 18 or older.

Must not be under debt review.

Must be a government employee with a persal number.

Must earn a minimum of R2 500 per month after deductions.

Fundi shared that students can apply at any accredited educational institution that suits their academic goals. Image: Catherine Delahaye

Fundi explains that it doesn't provide a traditional monthly allowance but offers financial support for specific items or expenses (for example, tuition, accommodation, or study materials) after a quotation is submitted.

Students are expected to pay back Fundi's student loan a month after the loan has been approved.

Mzansi students still await funding

Hundreds of students from different universities across South Africa entered the comment section with sadness and revealed at that time they were still waiting for the money to reach their bank accounts.

@i.justwanna_beyours said to app users:

"Cries in first year. Why haven't they asked us for our banking details?"

A saddened @rethaaa_m shared:

"That time, I didn't even register."

@keigh_rakgolela wrote in the comments:

"UJ must look at what other kids are doing."

Seeing the student's total balance, @agape758 jokingly stated:

"I know you don’t need that R0.34."

@samkernahhhh said with a laugh:

"CPUT can never."

A sceptical @ntombiezinhle added in the comment section:

"Guys, it feels like a setup."

