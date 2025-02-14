A self-funded Emergency Medical Care student took to social media with a unique fundraising approach, asking 17,000 people to donate R10 each towards her university fees

The student's plea for help revealed she struggles with funding and fears being unable to register for the coming year due to outstanding fees of over R177,470

South African social media users had mixed reactions to her request, with some questioning her need for assistance based on her iPhone and braces, while others offered support

One woman shared a video asking Mzansi to help fund her uni fees. The comments were unexpected. Images: @RachelDaemane

Source: Facebook

A Cape Peninsula University of Technology student turned to social media with an innovative fundraising strategy, requesting R10 donations from 17,000 people to cover her university fees.

Facebook user @RachelDaemane shared a video explaining her financial struggles as a self-funded Emergency Medical Care student, providing the university's banking details for potential donors to contribute directly to her fees.

View the Facebook reel here.

The rising cost of education

Emergency Medical Care studies at CPUT require significant financial investment, with first-year fees totalling R22,615. This amount covers various subjects, including Clinical Practice, Emergency Medical Care Practicals and Theory, along with essential sciences like Anatomy and Chemistry.

The comprehensive program prepares students for careers as paramedics, requiring both academic excellence and physical capability. However, the student's fundraising request for R177,000 through R10 donations sparked heated debates online, with many social media users questioning her need for financial assistance.

Critics pointed to her iPhone and dental braces as signs of privilege, suggesting she should sell her expensive possessions before asking for public support.

One uni student shared a Facebook reel asking 17,000 people to donate R10 each to help pay off her student debt. Images: @RachelDaemane

Source: Facebook

Mixed reactions from social media

@Lerato Ramono suggested:

"Rekisa iPhone sesi."

@Tonny BlvckChild criticized:

"Lapho you got iPhone and ufake ma Braces mtase kudlalwa ngats lah🙄"

@Reneilwe Renel Makgota noted:

"PLEASE is a very important word."

@Busi Vilakazi complained:

"Everyone now is asking for donations 😪😪😪even the people who don't need them like lo cc yena khe she even using an iphone."

@Tendani Mudau supported:

"💯will definitely do so."

Source: Briefly News