A TikTok video showing a South African woman's unique savings method using a taped plastic bottle filled with money for back-to-school expenses has captivated social media

With university accommodation costs ranging from R43K to R60K per year and monthly expenses hitting up to R12K in major cities, the creative saving technique resonates with many

Mzansi viewers praised the woman's dedication to education savings, with many pledging to adopt similar saving strategies for their children's schooling

A woman posted a video on how she saved money for back-to-school expenses throughout the year, and her video went viral. Images: @nozinga62

Source: TikTok

A resourceful woman's innovative money-saving technique for back-to-school expenses has caught Mzansi's attention. Content creator @nozinga62, known for her family-focused content, shared a video revealing her smart savings technique.

In the video, she cuts open a plastic bottle wrapped in brown tape, building suspense before pouring out a large stash of notes and coins she had saved for back-to-school expenses.

The reality of education costs

Schooling costs have kept increasing and this year is no different.

With student accommodation in South Africa ranging from R46,000 to R60,000 yearly for single rooms and additional expenses like meals (R120), transport (R700 monthly), and other necessities, saving for education has become important for many families.

Mzansi applauds woman's dedication

@spanky reflected:

"Yeah, I need to start saving for my back to school 🤔"

@Malindy cheered:

"Well done keep that saving spirit alive🥰"

@Ginsa joked:

"😂😂😂 Swesh usinikwa ngubani ngempela why udlala ngathi 🥰🥰🥰"

@bongie wrote:

"Oomama sana ngabo ke abo woow sabawel."

@cels praised:

"Wahlakanipha umama othanda ingane zakhe."

@ThandoMhlongo3 celebrated:

"Congratulations mama usebenzile 💃💃💃"

@noethato26gmail.com1 added:

"Well done."

More schooling stories

Breifly News recently reported on a determined single mother who shared her experience paying R85k in school fees, revealing her side hustle strategies to help other parents manage rising educational costs in South Africa.

recently reported on a determined single mother who shared her experience paying R85k in school fees, revealing her side hustle strategies to help other parents manage rising educational costs in South Africa. Khanyi Mbau made headlines by rewarding her daughter Khanukani with a gap year after completing matric, sparking discussions about post-school choices and financial planning.

A top-achieving student's viral post highlighted the importance of financial preparation as he weighed his options between studying Medicine at Stellenbosch University or Actuarial Science at UJ.

