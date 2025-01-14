A brilliant matriculant's TikTok post reveals his dilemma between studying MBChB at Stellenbosch University and Actuarial Science at UJ

The content creator, known for sharing study tips, posted two acceptance letters stating that he was stuck between a rock and a hard place

His choice reflects the opportunities available to top performers in 2024's record-breaking 87.3% matric pass rate year

TikTok content creator @avukilembatha shared his acceptance letters, showing he qualified as an "Orange Carpet" applicant at UJ for a BSc in Actuarial Science, while also securing a spot for MBChB at Stellenbosch University.

The achievement comes as part of an exceptional year for South African education.

Record-breaking year

The Department of Basic Education reported over 615,000 passing learners in 2024, the highest in South Africa's history. With 47.8% of matriculants achieving bachelor passes, more top performers like Avukile find themselves with multiple study options at prestigious institutions.

The Free State emerged as the top-performing province, followed by KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, with all nine provinces achieving pass rates above 80% for the first time in South Africa's history. This exceptional performance has opened doors for many students like Avukile, with over 319,000 distinctions achieved nationwide and multiple learners qualifying for prestigious university programs.

Mzansi shares advice

@Kidaspiringmd advised:

"Please do actuarial science, you'll secure a well-paying job. Things are no longer the same in health sciences."

@balo_pg pleaded:

"Please do actuarial sciences. I'm begging you 🙏🏾 (this is from someone who holds an MBCHB)."

@AneleChonco explained:

"You can be a Dr. in actuarial science right after obtaining your PHD."

@Mtheku encouraged:

"Hi stranger, congratulations 🥳. Go for MBCHB. Senamile said it has always been your favourite 😍"

@Athe-Enkosi warned:

"As an act sci student, please do mbchb unless you thrive under pressure."

@thaboqwane observed:

"People who took actuary say go to MBCHB, the ones who took MBCHB say go to actuary."

@Liddy suggested:

"Flip a coin, make stellies heads and uj tails."

@Fentse cautioned:

"Actuarial science can be a very long journey!"

