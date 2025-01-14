Musa Buthelezi from Zimisele Secondary School in Kwa-Thema has been named Gauteng's top matric achiever for 2024

The brilliant 17-year-old overcame financial challenges through community support and extra lessons, building on his previous wins in national Mathematics and Accounting Olympiads

His success forms part of Gauteng's exceptional performance in the historic 87.3% national pass rate

A woman posted a video of a young boy who overcame struggles to succeed in matric as a top performer in Gauteng. Images: @nobuhle.pinky.39

Source: Facebook

Content creator @nobuhle.pinky.39 proudly shared Musa Buthelezi's achievement, announcing:

"Our very Own Musa Buthelezi! National Top 5 Achiever! National Top Achiever for Gauteng! Extremely proud of you!!"

The young genius's success story shows community spirit in action.

View the post here.

A woman posted a video of a young man who achieved the top achiever award for maths in matric. Her post went viral. Images: @nobuhle.pinky.39

Source: Facebook

Dedicated support system

Teacher and mentor Sakhele Duze played a crucial role in Musa's journey, offering more than just academic guidance.

"There were times when Musa cried in class because of pressure and challenges at home. I would pray with him and offer support," Duze revealed.

The community rallied behind him, with the Go for Gold program providing free Saturday mathematics lessons and 2016 distinction achiever Lebogang Ramatsha returning to offer extra tutorials.

Provincial excellence

Gauteng's stellar performance contributed to South Africa's historic matric results. The province ranked third nationally, helping achieve the country's highest-ever pass rate of 87.3%. Over 615,000 learners passed nationwide, with Minister Nosiviwe Gwarube highlighting this achievement as a key indicator of educational progress.

The Free State emerged as the best-performing province, followed by KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, with North West and Western Cape completing the top five.

Mzansi celebrates achievement

@LwaziNdlovu cheered:

"Congratulations cuzzie. I'm so proud of you🔥🔥🎉"

@DocterMbo celebrated:

"From University of kwa-Thema 🎉🥳🎊🔥"

@MaMthembuNtowmbie shared:

"Congratulations 🎊"

@SihleMasuku praised:

"Great work Musa wethu🎊🎉"

@FikileFifiDube applauded:

"Congratulations 🎊 👏"

@KhanyiJako exclaimed:

"Shenge 🔥💃🏽👏🏽👏🏽"

3 other stories on matric excellence

A heartwarming video of a matriculant's emotional reaction to earning five distinctions went viral with over 1.2 million views.

A Vosloorus student proudly represented the Venda community among South Africa's top 39 achievers, earning breakfast with the Basic Education Minister.

A touching TikTok captured the moment a young achiever discovered her distinction, contributing to SA's highest pass rate since democracy.

Source: Briefly News