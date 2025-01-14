“From Tears To Triumph”: 17-Year-Old Maths Genius Named Gauteng’s Top Achiever
- Musa Buthelezi from Zimisele Secondary School in Kwa-Thema has been named Gauteng's top matric achiever for 2024
- The brilliant 17-year-old overcame financial challenges through community support and extra lessons, building on his previous wins in national Mathematics and Accounting Olympiads
- His success forms part of Gauteng's exceptional performance in the historic 87.3% national pass rate
The young genius's success story shows community spirit in action.
Dedicated support system
Teacher and mentor Sakhele Duze played a crucial role in Musa's journey, offering more than just academic guidance.
"There were times when Musa cried in class because of pressure and challenges at home. I would pray with him and offer support," Duze revealed.
The community rallied behind him, with the Go for Gold program providing free Saturday mathematics lessons and 2016 distinction achiever Lebogang Ramatsha returning to offer extra tutorials.
Provincial excellence
Gauteng's stellar performance contributed to South Africa's historic matric results. The province ranked third nationally, helping achieve the country's highest-ever pass rate of 87.3%. Over 615,000 learners passed nationwide, with Minister Nosiviwe Gwarube highlighting this achievement as a key indicator of educational progress.
The Free State emerged as the best-performing province, followed by KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, with North West and Western Cape completing the top five.
Mzansi celebrates achievement
