A student from Vosloorus in Gauteng proudly shared that he was one of the top 39 achievers in the country

As a result of his success, the matriculant and the other achievers had breakfast with the Minister of Basic Education

Many South Africans in the TikTok post's comment section shared that the boy represented the Venda community

Many South Africans were proud of a matriculant who secured a spot in the top 39 in the country. Images: @mtnza / TikTok, Xavier Lorenzo / Getty Images

Source: UGC

Today, many South African matriculants celebrate the milestone of passing their exams. However, some locals are honouring an exceptional matriculant from a large Gauteng township who earned a place among the top 39 performers in the country.

Making Vosloorus proud

On 13 January, the Department of Basic Education honoured the top 39 matriculants of the Class of 2024. Siviwe Gwarube, the Minister of Basic Education, hosted the top-achieving guests to a breakfast and meet-and-greet session at the MTN Innovation Centre in Randburg.

Ronewa was among the top 39 students who dined with Minister Siviwe Gwarube. Images: Department of Basic Education

Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Among the honourable guests was a young man named Ronewa, who hails from Vosloorus and attended Lethulwazi Secondary School in Gauteng.

While speaking to MTN TikTok page, Ronewa shared:

"I'm very happy and excited that I'm one of the top 39 achievers in South Africa."

Take a look at the TikTok video below:

Mzansi applauds student

Several local social media users flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages after hearing about the young man's achievement.

@thejoburgreporter said with love:

"Representing Venda."

A delighted @thabiso.sibeko0 wrote in the comments:

"Vosloorus is proud of you, son. Well done."

@kerotse_m said to Ronewa:

"You did so well. I'm proud of you, stranger."

Representing a few Mzansi folks, @dzivhuluwaniramunyandi added in the comment section:

"We, as Venda people and South Africans, are proud of you."

@fleck2 stated to the young man:

"You'll never go wrong if you are carrying our genes, boy."

The news had @zandilemadonsela87 writing:

"Congratulations, son. May the Almighty Lord protect you and shower you with more blessings."

3 other stories about matric results

A TikTokker gave Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube her flowers after the announcement of the matric pass rate. Her praise rubbed people the wrong way.

A high school teacher celebrated her 100% maths literacy pass rate with a fun dance and gave props to her hardworking matric learners.

A student achieved nine distinctions and a 100% pass rate in mathematics. The young man's achievement impressed many South Africans.

Source: Briefly News