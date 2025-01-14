Global site navigation

“Matric Is Not a Sprint, It’s a Marathon”: Brother Celebrates KZN’s Top National Achiever
by  Nerissa Naidoo 2 min read
  • Sibusiso Buthelezi from Zimele Secondary School in Ngwavuma emerged as the National Top Matric Achiever for 2024 despite facing significant challenges
  • The brilliant scholar from Umkhanyakude District overcame frequent power outages and limited resources, earning multiple subject distinctions
  • His older brother shared the inspiring journey on social media, revealing Sibusiso's plans to study Actuarial Science at the University of Cape Town

A brother posted pictures of his younger brother's achievements that went viral on Facebook.
Sibusiso Buthelezi from Zimele Secondary School in Northern KwaZulu-Natal's Umkhanyakude District has made history by claiming the top position nationally.

In an SABC News interview, the outstanding achiever was seen proudly wearing multiple badges, representing his excellence across subjects including Mathematics, Physical Sciences, Life Sciences, Life Orientation, Accounting, and English.

His brother, Njabulo Rise Mkhwanazi, shared the remarkable story on his Facebook account @mxolisi.njabulo.75 of how Sibusiso overcame significant obstacles, including frequent power outages and limited resources, to achieve this extraordinary feat. Coming from a deep rural school, his success story serves as an inspiration for many aspiring learners.

"98% for mathematics": Brilliant Redhill School learner bags 8 distinctions.

View the post here.

Boy's matric success goes viral.
Wise words for future matriculants

When interviewed, Buthelezi shared his winning strategy:

"Matric is not a sprint, it's a marathon. You have to start preparing early at a slow pace and gradually increase as you approach the final exam so that the pressure isn't as bad."

Mzansi celebrates achievement

@QinisoZiningiMthethwa celebrated:

"Congratulations to Sbusiso, wenze umlando wishing him an amazing academic journey ahead."

@XolyzaNomahShandu cheered:

"One of our own... Zimele secondary school Halalaaaaaa to us."

@NkululekoButheleziLeković shared:

"Congratulations bafoz, usmele sonke."

@NdumieKaMbulaziYamantungwa praised:

"Congratulations Shenge. Siyi Khezetheni, we are proud of you."

@BabalwaSitsila-Dzingwa blessed:

"Congratulations 🎊🥳💐young man. The Hand 👋 of the Lord is with you."

@ZaraKhubo gushed:

"Congratulations mtaka mah keep shining we are proud of you ❤️ 🥳🙌👏"

