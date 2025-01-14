Sibusiso Buthelezi from Zimele Secondary School in Ngwavuma emerged as the National Top Matric Achiever for 2024 despite facing significant challenges

The brilliant scholar from Umkhanyakude District overcame frequent power outages and limited resources, earning multiple subject distinctions

His older brother shared the inspiring journey on social media, revealing Sibusiso's plans to study Actuarial Science at the University of Cape Town

One brother posted pictures of his brother's matric achievements as a top performer in the country. His post went viral. Images: lekomotion.nvb

Source: Facebook

Sibusiso Buthelezi from Zimele Secondary School in Northern KwaZulu-Natal's Umkhanyakude District has made history by claiming the top position nationally.

In an SABC News interview, the outstanding achiever was seen proudly wearing multiple badges, representing his excellence across subjects including Mathematics, Physical Sciences, Life Sciences, Life Orientation, Accounting, and English.

His brother, Njabulo Rise Mkhwanazi, shared the remarkable story on his Facebook account @mxolisi.njabulo.75 of how Sibusiso overcame significant obstacles, including frequent power outages and limited resources, to achieve this extraordinary feat. Coming from a deep rural school, his success story serves as an inspiration for many aspiring learners.

View the post here.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

One young man posted pictures of his brother's success in his matric results. His achievements had everyone applauding. Images: @mxolisi.njabulo.75

Source: Facebook

Wise words for future matriculants

When interviewed, Buthelezi shared his winning strategy:

"Matric is not a sprint, it's a marathon. You have to start preparing early at a slow pace and gradually increase as you approach the final exam so that the pressure isn't as bad."

Mzansi celebrates achievement

@QinisoZiningiMthethwa celebrated:

"Congratulations to Sbusiso, wenze umlando wishing him an amazing academic journey ahead."

@XolyzaNomahShandu cheered:

"One of our own... Zimele secondary school Halalaaaaaa to us."

@NkululekoButheleziLeković shared:

"Congratulations bafoz, usmele sonke."

@NdumieKaMbulaziYamantungwa praised:

"Congratulations Shenge. Siyi Khezetheni, we are proud of you."

@BabalwaSitsila-Dzingwa blessed:

"Congratulations 🎊🥳💐young man. The Hand 👋 of the Lord is with you."

@ZaraKhubo gushed:

"Congratulations mtaka mah keep shining we are proud of you ❤️ 🥳🙌👏"

Other stories on matric excellence

Briefly News reported on a remarkable achiever from SAHETI School who earned nine distinctions with a perfect 100% in Mathematics, inspiring South Africans nationwide.

reported on a remarkable achiever from SAHETI School who earned nine distinctions with a perfect 100% in Mathematics, inspiring South Africans nationwide. St John's College's Zac Erasmus secured nine distinctions and awaits a response from Cambridge University while holding provisional acceptance at Stellenbosch.

A dedicated Mathematics Literacy teacher celebrated achieving a 100% pass rate with her students, earning praise across social media.

Source: Briefly News