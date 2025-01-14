Julius Malema’s Son Passes Matric With Bachelor’s Pass, EFF Leader Celebrates
- The Economic Freedom Fighter's president, Julius Malema, is over the moon that his son, Ratanang, passed his matric
- Malema's son, who attended St David's Marist Inanda, graduated with a Bachelor's Pass
- Malema posted on social media about how proud he was that his son had passed grade 12
JOHANNESBURG — The son of the president of the Economic Freedom Fighters, Julius Malema, made his father happy by passing his matric. His father celebrated his achievement on the day the matric results were announced on 13 January 2025.
Malema's son passes matric
Malema posted on Instagram a story about praising his firstborn son, Ratanang. He could not hide his excitement that Ratanag had obtained a Bachelor's Pass. He wrote a heartwarming caption. Ratanang attended St David's Marist Inanda school, which wrote the Independent Examination Board matric exams.
"Look at this excellent Bachelor's Degree. We're right in the thick of things. We are not sleeping tonight. Congratulations, my boy. Tshipi ya Bokgalaka!"
What you need to know about matric results
Matriculants writing the Independent Examination Board matric exams achieved a remarkable 98.47% pass rate
Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube said the Hawks and Security Services are investigating a possible matric results leak
Umalusi revealed that 407 matriculants cheated during the exams, most of them from Kwazulu-Natal and Mpumalanga
South Africans proud of Ratanang
South Africans commenting on Facebook were beaming with pride.
Linnah Phakathi said:
"This is what being a true leader should be about. His leadership influence is showing even in his offspring."
Nombuso Manqele said:
"Good boy. Congratulations."
Roy Phillips said:
"Well deserved. I see a bright future for him."
Couzin Dwd said:
"Nice. I hope the son doesn't join the MK Party."
Praks Dhanasar said:
"Well done. Just don't be like your dad."
KZN learner passes with seven distinctions despite power cuts
In a related article, Briefly News reported that KwaZulu-Natal matriculant Sibusiso Buthelezi passed with flying colours. He was named one of the province's top achievers.
Buthelezi said he worked hard and was resilient despite experiencing power cuts, which made it difficult for him to study at school. He wants to study actuarial science at the University of Cape Town.
