The Economic Freedom Fighter's president, Julius Malema, is over the moon that his son, Ratanang, passed his matric

Malema's son, who attended St David's Marist Inanda, graduated with a Bachelor's Pass

Malema posted on social media about how proud he was that his son had passed grade 12

Julius Malema's son Ratanang obtained a Bachelor's pass. Images: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images and @julius.malema.sello/ Instagram

JOHANNESBURG — The son of the president of the Economic Freedom Fighters, Julius Malema, made his father happy by passing his matric. His father celebrated his achievement on the day the matric results were announced on 13 January 2025.

Malema's son passes matric

Malema posted on Instagram a story about praising his firstborn son, Ratanang. He could not hide his excitement that Ratanag had obtained a Bachelor's Pass. He wrote a heartwarming caption. Ratanang attended St David's Marist Inanda school, which wrote the Independent Examination Board matric exams.

"Look at this excellent Bachelor's Degree. We're right in the thick of things. We are not sleeping tonight. Congratulations, my boy. Tshipi ya Bokgalaka!"

Julius Malema is happy his son passed. Image: julius.malema.sello/ Instagram

What you need to know about matric results

Matriculants writing the Independent Examination Board matric exams achieved a remarkable 98.47% pass rate

Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube said the Hawks and Security Services are investigating a possible matric results leak

Umalusi revealed that 407 matriculants cheated during the exams, most of them from Kwazulu-Natal and Mpumalanga

South Africans proud of Ratanang

South Africans commenting on Facebook were beaming with pride.

Linnah Phakathi said:

"This is what being a true leader should be about. His leadership influence is showing even in his offspring."

Nombuso Manqele said:

"Good boy. Congratulations."

Roy Phillips said:

"Well deserved. I see a bright future for him."

Couzin Dwd said:

"Nice. I hope the son doesn't join the MK Party."

Praks Dhanasar said:

"Well done. Just don't be like your dad."

