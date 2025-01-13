One of KwaZulu-Natal's top-performing learners, Sibusiso Buthelezi, said he endured challenges while studying for his matric examinations

He said he contended with power cuts and loadshedding, and despite that, he was honoured as one of the top achievers in seven subjects

South Africans were proud of the young man and applauded him for his determination to succeed

Tebogo Mokwena, a dedicated Briefly News current affairs journalist, contributed coverage of international and local social issues like health, corruption, education, unemployment, labour, service delivery protests and immigration in South Africa during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

One of KZN's top learners beat power cuts to pass with flying colours. Image: Elva Etienne

Source: Getty Images

KWAZULU-NATAL — Sibusiso Buthelezi, who is one of KwaZulu-Natal's top-performing learners during the 2024 matric year, said no words could express the joy he feels for being honoured as one of the province's top-performing matriculants. He said he was determined to excel despite the challenges he faced.

Matric learner excels despite challenges

According to SABC News, Buthelezi from Zimele High was among the 39 learners the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education honoured for their performance in 2024. He said that his resilience, hard work and dedication paid off. Buthelezi said the frequent power outages at his school would persist for months. It caused significant challenges for learners who relied on school premises to study in the evenings.

The top achiever praised the principal for providing them with resources to help them study. Buthelezi said he was one of the top learners when he received the call from the principal but did not believe it. He was elated when he received the call from the Department of Basic Education. He plans to study actuarial science at the University of Cape Town.

What you need to know about the matric exam results

The Minister of Basic Education, Siviwe Gwarube, said that the Hawks and Security Service are investigating a possible matric results leak

This came months after the Department announced that results would be published in local newspapers despite the Information Regulator banning them

The Regulator fined the Department R5 million for failing to abide by the ban

South Africans rejoice

Netizens on Facebook were proud of the learner's achievements.

Ndumie KaMbulazi Yamantungwa said:

"Congratulations. Shenge, we are proud of you."

Sithuthukile Mpungose said:

"Congratulations, Sbu. You made us proud. We wish you nothing but the best."

Masungulo Ndlovu said:

"Oh, man! I'm so proud of you, my guy."

Freda Bridger said:

"Congratulations, young man. The wide world is waiting for you!"

Margaret Sibongile Dhlangamandla said:

"Congratulations, boy. Keep shining."

407 Learners from KZN, Mpumalanga cheated

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Umalusi revealed that 407 learners cheated during the matric exams. The number decreased drastically from the previous year.

In 2023, more than 900 learners cheated during the exams. The CEO of Umalusi said it is still concerning that KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga still had the highest number of learners who cheated.

Source: Briefly News