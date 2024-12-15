The Department of Basic Education applied to set aside an enforcement notice by the Information Regulator

The Regulator sought to prevent local newspapers from publishing matric results on the basis that personal information would be used

The Department's appeal meant that the Regulator's enforcement notice to prevent the results from being published has been suspended

Matriculants will get their results in newspapers. Image: Yiesandison

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG—On 13 December 2024, the Department of Basic Education filed court papers at the North Gauteng High Court against the Information Regulator's decision to ban the Department from publishing the matric results. This means that the results will be made available in local newspapers.

Matric results to be publicised

Department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga announced on his X account, @ElijahMhlanga, that the Information Regulator's enforcement has been suspended because the Department filed the appeal. On 6 November, the Regulator served the Department with a notice to prevent it from publishing the matric results annually in newspapers.

The Department made some changes when it released the 2023 matric results in January to abide by the POPI Act. Later in the year, the Regulator said the Department is not allowed to publish the results in newspapers to prevent the publication of personal information. However, the Department reasoned that the format of publishing examination numbers and results does not infringe on individuals' private rights.

Read the announcement here:

South Africans disagree with DBE

Netizens were not convinced that publishing matric results in local newspapers was necessary.

Tiyisani Manzini said:

"Results should not republished at all. This is just a money-making scheme for newspapers. It's totally unfair for learners."

Edgar Legoale said:

"You guys are crazy. You must respect the privacy of learners."

Ntuthuko Maseko asked:

"Do you miss the suicide frenzy?"

Peterson asked:

"What's up with our government wanting to publish our results in public like this?"

Heavy rainfall prevented matriculants from writing

In a related article, Briefly News reported that 400 matriculants could not write their exams because of heavy rains in the Eastern Cape. The storms hit parts of Gqeberha on 22 October.

Difficulty travelling to the venues and damage to the power lines made it challenging for learners to write their exams. South Africans questioned how the government would resolve the matter.

