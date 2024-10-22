About 400 matric learners in the Eastern Cape cannot write their exams because of the heavy rains in the area

the Minister of Basic Education, Siviwe Gwarube, said that the storms in Gqeberha compelled the department to halt the National Senior Certificate exams

Siuthg Africans were worried about the learners, and many prayed for the learners to be able to write the exams successfully

Floods in the Eastern Cape have prevented matriculants from writing their exams. Images: Gerald French and Deaan Vivier/Beeld/Gallo Images via Getty Images

GQEBERHA, EASTERN CAPE—About 400 matriculants from Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape cannot write their National Senior Certificate exams because of the storms in the area.

Matriculants cannot write final exams

The minister of Basic Education, Siviwe Gwarube, said the department halted the NSC exams for matriculants in the area because of the rains, which affected certain parts of Gqeberha.

The Eastern Cape has been experiencing floods recently due to the heavy rainfall persisting in the region. Gwarube said that the learners could not write the exams because of storm damage to the power lines and the difficulty of travelling to the examination centres.

SA calls for action

Netizens on Facebook called for the department to do something to ensure the matriculants write their final exams.

Chwayita MaMkhumbheni Pere said:

The department must make a plan for the learners. It's their responsibility after all, to take care of the learners."

Sthathu Chisana asked:

"So what is plan B? Should they stop writing the entire exams?"

Xhanti Koi said:

"This is More proof of the incompetent government that did not make contingency plans. We all watched the weather forecast, but seemingly, it did not register in the corrupt brains of the government fools to make alternative arrangements."

Christine Jurgens asked:

"So what are you saying? The children must drop out?"

Disruptive rainfall predicted for SA

