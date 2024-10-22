400 Eastern Cape Matriculants Unable To Write National Senior Certificate Exams Because of Storms
- About 400 matric learners in the Eastern Cape cannot write their exams because of the heavy rains in the area
- the Minister of Basic Education, Siviwe Gwarube, said that the storms in Gqeberha compelled the department to halt the National Senior Certificate exams
- Siuthg Africans were worried about the learners, and many prayed for the learners to be able to write the exams successfully
Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered accidents, fires, outbreaks, nature and natural disaster-related incidents at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for seven years.
GQEBERHA, EASTERN CAPE—About 400 matriculants from Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape cannot write their National Senior Certificate exams because of the storms in the area.
Matriculants cannot write final exams
The minister of Basic Education, Siviwe Gwarube, said the department halted the NSC exams for matriculants in the area because of the rains, which affected certain parts of Gqeberha.
Food poisoning declared a national security threat as chemical agent fingered amid 16 Gauteng deaths
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at Briefly.co.za Tomorrow
The Eastern Cape has been experiencing floods recently due to the heavy rainfall persisting in the region. Gwarube said that the learners could not write the exams because of storm damage to the power lines and the difficulty of travelling to the examination centres.
SA calls for action
Netizens on Facebook called for the department to do something to ensure the matriculants write their final exams.
Chwayita MaMkhumbheni Pere said:
The department must make a plan for the learners. It's their responsibility after all, to take care of the learners."
Sthathu Chisana asked:
"So what is plan B? Should they stop writing the entire exams?"
Xhanti Koi said:
"This is More proof of the incompetent government that did not make contingency plans. We all watched the weather forecast, but seemingly, it did not register in the corrupt brains of the government fools to make alternative arrangements."
Christine Jurgens asked:
"So what are you saying? The children must drop out?"
Disruptive rainfall predicted for SA
In a related article, Briefly News reported that the South African Weather Service predicted disruptive rainfall in the country.
SAW said that parts of KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape would experience flooding because of the heavy downpours, and many in the country were excited as they saw the rain as a welcome respite from the heat.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He has a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON. He joined Daily Sun, where he worked for 4 years covering politics, crime, entertainment, current affairs, policy, governance and art. He was also a sub-editor and journalist for Capricorn Post before joining Vutivi Business News in 2020, where he covered small business news policy and governance, analysis and profiles. He joined Briefly News in 2023. Tebogo passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za