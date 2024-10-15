The South African Weather Service warned Gauteng residents to brace themselves for thunderstorms and lighting on 15 October 2024

It issued a Yellow Level 4 warning for the severe storms and warned residents to be cautious

Some netizens were relieved that the thunderstorms would provide them respite from the persisting heat

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered accidents, fires, outbreaks, nature and natural disaster-related incidents at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for seven years.

Gauteng residents must brace for thunderstorms. Image: George Pachantouris

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG — The South African Weather Service issued a Yellow Level 4 Warning for heavy thunderstorms and lightning for the Gauteng province on 15 October 2024.

Thunderstorms for Gauteng

The thunderstorm followed an intense heatwave that swept across Gauteng and parts of the country, with temperatures reaching the mid-30s. Forecasters pointed out that the severe thunderstorms would bring heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Gauteng will not be the only province to experience severe weather conditions. These conditions are expected to persist in the eastern part of the North West, north-eastern parts of Free State, Mpumalanga, and Limpopo. Motorists have been warned to be alert if they live in flood-prone areas.

Some South Africans relieved

Some netizens on Facebook were happy that the rains would accompany the severe thunderstorms. Others were concerned.

Katleho James said:

"Nature is nature, and people can't stop what they are doing."

Bongekile Masondo said:

"Let nature take its course. The heat has been killing us."

Mponwabisi Mahangu said:

"I always wanted the rain. Perhaps we would cool off because the heat was worse on Saturday and Sunday."

Mzukulu Ka Nhlapo said:

"May our children be protected in the midst of this. We've already lost a lot."

Moleboheng Sheila Moloi said:

"Yesterday, it was burning. Today it's a thunderstorm."

Stacey David said:

"Stay safe, Gauteng."

