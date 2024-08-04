South Africans need to brace themselves for a cold snap after the weather service predicted another cold front

The SAWS issued a Yellow Level 2 warning, which would bring disruptive rainfall and damaging winds

Affected areas include parts of the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State

South Africans must brace themselves for frosty conditions as another cold front is expected to land on 5 August 2024.

Inclement weather predicted

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued a Yellow Level 2 warning that would see disruptive rainfall and localised flooding in the Western Cape. Citizens should also expect strong to gale-force winds and light snowfall in the south-western parts of the country:

According to the weather service, the anticipated damaging winds may result in structural damage and communication and power interruptions in some parts of the Eastern Cape, Free State, Northern Cape, North West, and KwaZulu-Natal.

The @SAWeatherServic said the inclement weather was expected to continue for a couple of days:

South Africans ready for warmer days

Many social media users, who were advised to keep warm over the next few days, weren’t looking forward to the forecasted frosty weather ahead.

@Sasah_Thunzi said:

“I'm so scared it is very strong where I am 😥”

@Nkunzi_Emnyama explained:

“We are due a final cold front or two before we call it quits with winter.”

@clivesimpkins pointed out:

“My aching bones object. 😣😖🥺😥😭”

@clivesimpkins joked:

“I'm scheduling a disciplinary for this weather fairy. She needs a refresher course.”

@mammachefjozi said:

“It was supposed to be the warmest sunny day today… now it’s a blizzard! 🌬️”

South Africans urged to stay warm

Briefly News previously reported that the mercury would drop to as low as minus five degrees in parts of Gauteng.

The Johannesburg Emergency Management Services said it would stay alert during the colder period.

It also cautioned those who used open flames, heaters and other flammable elements to stay warm.

