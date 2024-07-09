Global site navigation

South Africans Urged to Stay Warm as Cold Snap Grips the Nation
South Africa

South Africans Urged to Stay Warm as Cold Snap Grips the Nation

by  Reitumetse Makwea 2 min read
  • South Africans face extreme weather conditions, with temperatures dropping to minus five degrees in Gauteng
  • Johannesburg Emergency Management Services urges caution with fires and heaters due to increased fire risks
  • The City of Cape Town reports significant damage, with 1,000 homes destroyed in Khayelitsha, and warns of worsening conditions in the next 48 hours

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Reitumetse Makwea, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Pretoria, South Africa, has covered court, crime and weather-related news at The Citizen and Rekord Noweto for over five years.

SA weather likely to worsen
According to the South African Weather Services (SAWS), a strong breeze will affect the Western Cape and Northern Cape. Images: Stock.
Source: Getty Images

Temperatures have plunged to minus five degrees Celsius in Gauteng.

South Africans are bracing for a prolonged cold snap, and the Johannesburg Emergency Services said it would remain on high alert in all seven of the city’s regions, especially in informal settlements.

Read also

Western Cape on high alert: Cold front expected to bring downpour and snowfall

Residents in the Western Cape are also facing additional challenges, with warnings of disruptive rains and strong winds.

PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!

See the post on X below:

Residents are urged to stay warm

Johannesburg Emergency Management Services has urged residents to exercise caution when using fires, heaters, and other flammable elements to stay warm.

The cold conditions have significantly increased the risk of accidental fires and related hazards.

In the Western Cape, the weather has already caused considerable damage.

The City of Cape Town reported that over 1,000 homes were flattened by gale-force winds in Khayelitsha, leaving many people displaced since last week.

The situation is dire, with continuous adverse weather conditions exacerbating the challenges the affected communities face.

The weather will likely get worse

Speaking to EWN, Sonica Lategan, spokesperson for the City of Cape Town Disaster Risk Management Centre, emphasised the ongoing efforts to address the crisis.

Read also

"I am scared to walk out of my house": Cape Town harsh weather overpowers waterfall

"The forecast for the next 24 to 48 hours will likely exacerbate the impacts of the inclement weather experienced to date. All relevant city services are already involved in emergency response efforts and will continue to do so as reports come in."

Residents nationwide are urged to stay informed about the latest weather updates and follow safety guidelines to protect themselves and their families.

The community is encouraged to check on vulnerable neighbours and provide assistance during this challenging time.

KZN weather update: High alert as strong winds threaten communities

Briefly News previously reported that KwaZulu-Natal's disaster management team was on high alert after the SAWS' weather warning.

The weather service issued a Yellow Level 4 warning for harmful winds, which could damage property and cause power cuts.

The province's CoGTA department urged residents to remain extra cautious as the inclement weather continues.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Reitumetse Makwea avatar

Reitumetse Makwea (Editor) Reitumetse Makwea is a Current Affairs journalist at Briefly News. She has a National diploma, Advanced diploma and Post-graduate diploma in Journalism from the Tshwane University of Technology. She first worked as a student journalist and freelancer for Caxton's Record Noweto and later joined The Citizen News, where she worked for a little over 3 years covering politics, environmental news, business, education, and health. Reitumetse joined Briefly News in 2024. Email: reitumetse.makwea@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel