South Africans face extreme weather conditions, with temperatures dropping to minus five degrees in Gauteng

Johannesburg Emergency Management Services urges caution with fires and heaters due to increased fire risks

The City of Cape Town reports significant damage, with 1,000 homes destroyed in Khayelitsha, and warns of worsening conditions in the next 48 hours

According to the South African Weather Services (SAWS), a strong breeze will affect the Western Cape and Northern Cape. Images: Stock.

Temperatures have plunged to minus five degrees Celsius in Gauteng.

South Africans are bracing for a prolonged cold snap, and the Johannesburg Emergency Services said it would remain on high alert in all seven of the city’s regions, especially in informal settlements.

Residents in the Western Cape are also facing additional challenges, with warnings of disruptive rains and strong winds.

Residents are urged to stay warm

Johannesburg Emergency Management Services has urged residents to exercise caution when using fires, heaters, and other flammable elements to stay warm.

The cold conditions have significantly increased the risk of accidental fires and related hazards.

In the Western Cape, the weather has already caused considerable damage.

The City of Cape Town reported that over 1,000 homes were flattened by gale-force winds in Khayelitsha, leaving many people displaced since last week.

The situation is dire, with continuous adverse weather conditions exacerbating the challenges the affected communities face.

The weather will likely get worse

Speaking to EWN, Sonica Lategan, spokesperson for the City of Cape Town Disaster Risk Management Centre, emphasised the ongoing efforts to address the crisis.

"The forecast for the next 24 to 48 hours will likely exacerbate the impacts of the inclement weather experienced to date. All relevant city services are already involved in emergency response efforts and will continue to do so as reports come in."

Residents nationwide are urged to stay informed about the latest weather updates and follow safety guidelines to protect themselves and their families.

The community is encouraged to check on vulnerable neighbours and provide assistance during this challenging time.

KZN weather update: High alert as strong winds threaten communities

Briefly News previously reported that KwaZulu-Natal's disaster management team was on high alert after the SAWS' weather warning.

The weather service issued a Yellow Level 4 warning for harmful winds, which could damage property and cause power cuts.

The province's CoGTA department urged residents to remain extra cautious as the inclement weather continues.

