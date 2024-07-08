Jo’burg residents have been advised to be extra careful when using heating devices, including gas stoves and open flames, to keep warm

The warning came as the weather service predicted low temperatures across the City due to a series of cold fronts

Johannesburg Emergency Services said it would remain on high alert in all seven of the City’s regions, especially in informal settlements

Johannesburg EMS urged the City's residents to be cautious when using heaters to stay warm. Images: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

As temperatures continued to plummet, Jo’burg residents were advised to be extra careful when using heating devices to stay warm.

According to the South African Weather Service, from 7 to 9 July 2024, nighttime temperatures could drop into the negatives as a series of cold fronts move across the country.

Jozi firefighters on high alert

Johannesburg Emergency Services said its firefighters would remain on high alert in all seven of the City’s regions, especially in informal settlements, where people were most vulnerable to cold weather. A spokesperson for the @CityofJoburgEMS, Robert Mulaudzi, advised residents to be extra vigilant when using heating devices, including electric and gas heaters and imbawula:

“It’s freezing temperatures in the City overnight and residents are urged to exercise caution when using heating devices like heaters and paraffin stoves and so on, not to leave them unattended while in use so that we can be able to prevent fire incidents”

Johannesburg residents freeze

Many Johannesburg residents took to social media to complain about the freezing weather.

@ma_serage said:

“Weather ya ngomso? I see another snowy day in Joburg.”

@juffrouluna asked:

“What in the Joburg is this weather?”

@Royal_Pearlette wondered:

“Joburg weather? ”

@NkomoRaphael stated:

“Joburg is very cold eish...”

@Chris_JNdonga explained:

“The cold in Joburg goes right through your bones. Ndiyakhala mna [I’m crying].”

