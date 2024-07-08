KwaZulu-Natal's disaster management team was on high alert after the SAWS' weather warning

The weather service issued a Yellow Level 4 warning for harmful winds, which could damage property and cause power cuts

The province's CoGTA department urged residents to remain extra cautious as the inclement weather continues

KwaZulu-Natal’s disaster management teams were on high alert following a weather forecast that warned the province of strong, damaging winds.

SAWS issues Level 4 warning

The South African Weather Service issued a Yellow Level 4 warning for harmful winds, which could damage property and cause power and communication interruptions from 8 July 2024:

According to EWN, the winds were expected to hit Amajuba, Zululand, uMgungundlovu, Ugu, uThukela, King Cetshwayo, and iLembe districts.

The provincial Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs urged residents to exercise extra caution and stay safe over the next few days. It added that the winds could be dangerous for both humans and livestock.

Briefly News reported that the weather service predicted extremely cold temperatures for the whole country from 7 to 9 July 2024 due to a series of cold fronts moving across the country.

KZN feels the chill

Many netizens from the coastal provinces shared weather updates and their thoughts about the inclement weather on Facebook.

Sadia Elaine said:

“It's getting worse here in Mariannhill.”

Shirley Deysel advised:

“Don’t hold your breath. It’s still blowing hard on the West Coast.”

Dena-Maree De Grooth added:

“Been very windy here in Ballito as well.”

Itumeleng Mamakea Mokgala concurred:

“Just when the schools are reopening.”

Alta Van Rensburg stated:

“Brrrrrrrr! ❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️.”

Johannesburg residents warned of frosty conditions

Briefly News reported that Jo’burg residents must be extra careful when using heating devices, including gas stoves and open flames, to keep warm.

The warning came as the weather service predicted low temperatures across the city due to a series of cold fronts.

Johannesburg Emergency Services said it would remain on high alert in all seven regions, especially in informal settlements.

