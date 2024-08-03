The Gauteng police are probing a CIT heist after a group made off with an undisclosed amount of money in Kagiso, Krugersdorp

The assailants allegedly rammed a Mercedes-Benz into the cash van, which caused the sedan to burst into flames

Police said the assailants also shot an officer’s vehicle, which was in the vicinity of the cash heist

The Gauteng police are investigating a robbery after a group of suspects pulled off a cash-in-transit heist and made off with an undisclosed amount of money in Kagiso, Krugersdorp.

Suspects bomb cash van

According to News24, on 3 August 2024, the assailants allegedly bombed the armoured van and rammed a Mercedes-Benz into it. The impact was believed to have caused the sedan to burst into flames, as seen in @MARIUSBROODRYK’s X post:

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Noxolo Kweza said the suspects also shot at an SAPS member’s vehicle who was in the area.

Mzansi calls for nationwide rollout of KZN’s police strategy

Social media users believed KwaZulu-Natal’s SAPS tactics needed nationwide implementation to curb criminality.

@tcmbhele1 said:

“If it was KZN, we were going to speak a different language.”

@WizeOwl4 added:

“This can never happen in KZN right now; there's "Doom" for such cockroaches.”

@kazaba_luc commented:

“Gauteng SAPS must pull up their socks and do a good clean up of these criminals like the KZN police are doing.”

Eastern Cape shootout: Police eliminate five suspected CIT robbers

In related Briefly News, Eastern Cape's SAPS shot and killed five suspected cash-in-transit robbers in the Kom location.

The police officers, including the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, arrested three others who attempted to flee.

The eight suspects were believed to be part of 20 people who attacked an armoured truck on the N6 near East London;

