Two people lost their lives in an inferno that engulfed a block of flats in Zamdela in the Free State on 2 August 2024

The SAPS reportedly spotted plumes of smoke coming from the Boiketlong flats’ block D around 9 pm

The cause of the fire, which left two people dead, is yet unknown; however, the police were investigating

SAPS were probing a fire that left two dead in Zamdela in the Free State on 2 August 2024.

An unidentified man and woman lost their lives in an inferno that engulfed a block of flats in Zamdela in the Free State on 2 August 2024.

Fire engulfs block of flats

According to the Free State SAPS’ Sergeant Josephine Rani, the Boiketlong flats weren’t being used for residential purposes:

“At about 21:00, the police were patrolling around Zamdela when they noticed smoke coming from Boiketlong flats. On arrival, they noticed that the second floor of block D flats was on fire.”

SAPS probe Zamdela blaze

Rani said emergency services declared the two victims dead on the scene, and the police had opened an inquest docket into the incident:

“The cause of [the] fire is unknown, and the investigation still continues.”

