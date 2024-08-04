The Health Department has confirmed that there are currently two active cases of mpox, bringing the total number to 24

The new cases, detected in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, came 26 days after the last mpox cases were reported

The department also confirmed that 19 people had since recovered, and the deaths were still standing at three

According to SABC News, the new cases detected in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal brought the total number of cases in the country to 24.

New cases in KZN and GP

Spokesperson Foster Mohale said the new cases came 26 days after the last mpox cases were reported in South Africa. Mohale explained that contact tracing and monitoring activities were ongoing in the affected communities:

“Te Department urges all the identified contacts to cooperate with health officials during contact tracing for screening and possible diagnosis to prevent further transmission of this preventable and treatable disease.”

According to @HealthZA’s X profile, 19 people had since recovered, and the deaths were still standing at three.

Mzansi weighs in

Netizens were sceptical about the prevalence of mpox.

@Barry86808882 wondered:

“Are we back trying the Mpox / Monkeypox thing? 🤣”

@MissK30161327 asked:

“Mpox is primarily spread through close or sexual contact, not random interaction. Unless the monkey pox/mpox SA is experiencing is different to that experienced elsewhere... and if so, WHY?”

@terencematera questioned:

“How is it transmitted? What causes it? Educate us like you did during Covid.”

@PerkanGumede1 speculated:

“Westerns always find ways to eliminate us and then play heroes by bringing in Vaccines.”

@NtsieniUnaado added:

“Another COVID-19 hoax is spreading like bushfire.....the pharmaceutical companies are lining up.”

LGBTIQ+ advocates warn against marginalisation

In related Briefly News, the LGBTIQ+ community raised concerns on the possible stigmatisation due to the mpox outbreak.

An advocacy group told Briefly News that it's essential for South Africans to be informed about the disease to avoid judging those who fall ill.

Luiz De Barros said one reason mpox was reported among the MSM group could be their proactive health-seeking behaviour.

