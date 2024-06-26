The LGBTIO+ community has raised concerns on the possible stigmatisation due to the recent mpox outbreak

An advocacy group told Briefly News that it's essential for South Africans to be informed about the disease to avoid judging those who fall ill

Luiz De Barros said one reason mpox has been reported among the MSM group could be due to their proactive health-seeking behaviour

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered health and current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

LGBTIQ+ advocacy group OUT warned against possible stigmatisation amid mpox outbreak. Images: Stock Images.

Source: Getty Images

Members of the LGBTIQ+ community are concerned about the possible marginalisation due to the mpox outbreak.

South Africans must learn about mpox

Advocacy group OUT said it was important to prevent the ostracisation experienced by gay and bisexual men in the early days of the HIV/AIDS epidemic. OUT’s Luiz De Barros spoke to Briefly News after the Health Department revealed that confirmed mpox cases had risen to 13.

De Barros said it was vital for citizens to be informed about mpox to prevent judgement and condemnations. He added that many diseases impact heterosexual people, yet they do not face the same stigma as homosexual individuals who fall ill:

“It's worth noting that one reason cases of mpox have been reported among men who have sex with men (MSM) may be due to their proactive health-seeking behaviour, which benefits everyone.”

De Barros further urged South Africans to conduct informed discussions about the disease and avoid blaming or shaming any community.

Mzansi confused by mpox

Many netizens were seemingly in the dark about mpox, its symptoms and how it's transmitted.

@plastic_scouser wondered:

“Wasn’t our 1st Covid case in KZN?”

@KING_GANCA asked:

“Is it just males?”

@Constitution_94 said:

“Once this thing reaches the Eastern Cape, there will be no turning back. That's how COVID-19 gained momentum.”

@RutoP83521 wondered:

“And how will I know if someone has mpox?”

@mix_upchick

"Why are only men dying?"

Border Management Authority implements mpox screening

Briefly News previously reported that the BMA would start screening for mpox at the country’s borders.

Commissioner Dr Michael Masiapato said the checks would include thermal screenings and non-invasive observations of travellers.

He added that the health officials at the ports of entry were also trained to observe for lesions and other symptoms.

