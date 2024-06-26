Border Management Authority Implements Mpox Screening Plan at Ports
- The BMA has confirmed that it will be screening for people infected with Mpox at the country's ports of entry
- BMA Commissioner Dr Michael Masiapato's announcement came as the Health Department confirmed three new Mpox cases
- Masiapato said the screening would include thermal screenings and non-invasive observations of travellers
The Border Management Authority will be screening for people infected with Mpox at the country's ports of entry.
Mpox cases increase to 16
Commissioner Dr Michael Masiapato said health officials at the country's ports developed a plan which included thermal screenings and non-invasive observations of travellers. According to SA News, the Commissioner explained that BMA health officials were also trained to observe for lesions and other symptoms:
“Should there be a case presented to the BMA that would need further referral to a health facility, arrangements have been made with…the Department of Health.”
The BMA's announcement came as the Health Department confirmed three new Mpox cases, including a death. The deceased patient from KwaZulu-Natal died at home and later tested positive for the disease:
The @GovernmentZA urged South Africans to support all those who experience Mpox-like symptoms and take them to the nearest healthcare facilities. It further explained that Mpox was preventable and manageable, and treatment for both mild and severe cases was available:
South Africans weigh in
Many social media users were still unsure how the disease was contracted and spread.
@TbosDip asked:
“Manje how will we see the person infected with Mpox?”
@RutoP83521 wondered:
“And how will I know if someone has "mpox"?”
@Bratt_world said:
“So sad, that looks incredibly painful.”
@lukhetho questioned:
“Is this a male-only disease?”
Mpox cases surge: Health Department urges medication compliance
